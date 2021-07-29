Day in Photos

July 29, 2021

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 29, 2021 02:25 PM
A group thought to be migrants from Tunisia on board a precarious wooden boat waits to be assisted by a team of the Spanish NGO Open Arms, around 20 miles southwest from the Italian island of Lampedusa.
A Haitian migrant carries a baby to a boat that will take them to Capurgana, on the border with Panama, from Necocli, Colombia.
Firefighters extinguish spot fires along Route 89 Dixie Fire in Moccasin, now over 200,000 acres, California, July 28, 2021.
Hundreds of people line up to receive their second dose of vaccine against the coronavirus at the municipal ground in Hyderabad, India.
Sunisa Lee of United States reacts after winning the gold medal in the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Britain's Laura Unsworth (4) prepares for a penalty corner against the Netherlands during a women's field hockey match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Civil defense workers extinguish a forest fire at Qobayat village, in the northern Akkar province, Lebanon.
The remains of a burned turtle lay in an area scorched by a forest fire that spread to the town of Manavgat, 75 km (45 miles) east of the resort city of Antalya, Turkey, July 28, 2021.
Peru's President-elect Pedro Castillo and his wife Lilia Paredes wave as they leave the Foreign Ministry to go to Congress for his swearing-in ceremony on his Inauguration Day in Lima, July 28, 2021.
People swim in the sea at Vouliagmeni suburb, southwest of Athens, Greece.
Zimbabwean vendors flee from the police who had chased them away after they were caught selling from undesignated areas due to COVID-19 restrictions in Harare.
A lone bird walks past the quiet Circular Quay train station during a lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 28, 2021.
Clouds drift over a windmill in Eutin, northern Germany, during a thunderstorm nearby, July 28, 2021.
