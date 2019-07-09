Day in Photos

July 9, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
July 30, 2019 10:35AM
The peloton rides past a sunflower field during the 213.5-km stage 4 of the Tour de France cycling race between Reims and Nancy, France.
A boy swims in a pond covered with algae in Bhaktapur, Nepal.
A group of Iranian Kurdish women who have joined Kurdish peshmerga fighters take part in a training session in a military camp in Erbil, Iraq.
Cars lie on the riverbank after heavy rainfall in Tafalla, Spain.
U.S. soccer players Julie Ertz (L), Megan Rapinoe (C) and Alex Morgan celebrate as they exit the plane with the Trophy for the FIFA Women's World Cup as the team arrives at the Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey, July 08, 2019.
Crew of a water rescue vessel is seen near a car in flood waters on Clara Barton Parkway near Washington, D.C., July 8, 2019 in this picture obtained from social media. (Credit: Twitter/Montgomery County (MD) Fire and Rescue)
Whale sculptures made from plastic waste that was recovered from the ocean are on display at the parliament building in Budapest, Hungary.
Fields of lavander are seen in Sault, southern France, July 8, 2019.
Submerged buildings are after heavy rain caused flooding in Hengyang in central China's Hunan province.
