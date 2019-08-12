Middle East
Muslims of Egypt Pray and Celebrate Eid Al-Adha
The mosques and streets of Egypt were buzz as Muslims spent the early hours Sunday with Eid al-Adha prayers and celebrations, which included the slaughtering of animals. A recent report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the official statistical agency of Egypt, said 32.5% of Egyptian citizens are living below the poverty line. That had an effect on celebrations this year, with fewer people seeking butchery tools and animals.