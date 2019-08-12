Middle East

Muslims of Egypt Pray and Celebrate Eid Al-Adha

The mosques and streets of Egypt were buzz as Muslims spent the early hours Sunday with Eid al-Adha prayers and celebrations, which included the slaughtering of animals. A recent report by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the official statistical agency of Egypt, said 32.5% of Egyptian citizens are living below the poverty line. That had an effect on celebrations this year, with fewer people seeking butchery tools and animals.
By Hamada Elrasam
August 12, 2019 09:37PM
Muslims of Egypt gathered at the ancient mosque of Sultan Hassan for the Muslims Sacrifice feast -Eid Al-Adha- prayers as early as the sunrise in Old Cairo, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Muslims of Egypt gathered at the ancient mosque of Sultan Hassan for the Muslims Sacrifice feast -Eid Al-Adha- prayers as early as the sunrise in Old Cairo, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
More than 3,000 Muslim worshipers gathered for the prayers of Eid Al-Adha at the ancient mosque of Sultan Hassan in Old Cairo, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
More than 3,000 Muslim worshipers gathered for the prayers of Eid Al-Adha at the ancient mosque of Sultan Hassan in Old Cairo. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
As a worldwide Islamic tradition, women are not allowed for the front rows during the prayers, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
As a worldwide Islamic tradition, women are not allowed for the front rows during the prayers. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
After finishing the prayers, friends, and relatives pose for selfies together in the ancient mosque of Sultan Hassan in Old Cairo, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
After finishing the prayers, friends, and relatives pose for selfies together in the ancient mosque of Sultan Hassan in Old Cairo. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
This family is taking a selfie in front of a complex of ancient mosques in Old Cairo, after prayers, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
This family is taking a selfie in front of a complex of ancient mosques in Old Cairo, after prayers. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Couples are buying each other balloons, as well as parents for their siblings, in Old Cairo, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Couples are buying each other balloons, as well as parents for their siblings, in Old Cairo. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Swings for children are a common theme in front of Egypt's mosques during Eid prayers, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
  Swings for children are a common theme in front of Egypt's mosques during Eid prayers. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Young Egyptians gather for big streets dancing parties with DJ sound system and drums, in Old Cairo, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
After finishing the prayers of Eid Al-Adha, young Egyptians gather for big streets dancing parties with DJ sound system and drums, in Old Cairo. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Said Al-Asyouty (Right), came from upper Egypt to sell sheep in Cairo, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Said Al-Asyouty (Right), came from upper Egypt to sell sheep in Cairo. He says, "Even the prices of life or slaughtered meat are lower this year, but the turnout of last year was much better." (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Ashour Al-Sanan, who have been trading in butchery-tools for 25 years in Old Cairo, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Ashour Al-Sanan, who have been trading in butchery-tools for 25 years in Old Cairo, says, "Only the prices of meat dropped down, but the prices of everything else raised, I think that is why the turnout this year is not like past years." (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Mohamed Gomma trades in roasting-cool in Old Cairo, Aug. 11, 2019. (H. Elrasam/VOA)
Mohamed Gomma, who trades in roasting-cool in Old Cairo, says, "the prices of roasting-cool this year raised 2 LE per kilogram. Also, people are buying less meat this year, that is why the turnout on the cool market had deteriorated." (H. Elrasam/VOA)