Nepal’s Painter Caste Struggles to Save Dying Art

The art and tradition of the Chitrakars are dying because of mass machine printed posters and card-size pictures of gods that are cheaper and more popular
By Associated Press
August 29, 2019 08:36PM
Tej Kumari Chitrakar makes a traditional painting ahead of Naag Panchami festival at her residence in Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 31, 2019.
A Nepalese man displays a machine made painting on his house door during Naag Panchami festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 5, 2019.
Chitrakar couple Tej Kumari and Purna, left, pose for photographs at their residence in Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 31, 2019.
Wooden stamps, which are used to make traditional paintings, are displayed at the residence of Chitrakar couple Tej Kumari and Purna, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 31, 2019.
Handmade traditional brushes, left, are lined up along with modern paint brushes at the residence of Chitrakar couple Tej Kumari and Purna, in Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 31, 2019.
Chitrakar couple Tej Kumari and Purna, right, prepare to make traditional paintings at their residence in Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 31, 2019.
A traditional painting is seen in a basket containing materials used for rituals during Naag Panchami festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 5, 2019.
A Nepalese woman puts a traditional painting above her house door during Naag Panchami festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 5, 2019.
A Nepalese man checks a traditional painting displayed for sale at a market during Naag Panchami festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Aug. 4, 2019.
