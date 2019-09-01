Day in Photos

September 1, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 01, 2019 01:53PM
This satellite image obtained from NOAA/RAMMB shows tropical storm Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida at 12:00 UTC.
Flowers are laid in a hole in a wall as people gather in the gym of a school - the scene of the hostage crisis - in memory of victims on the 15th anniversary of the tragedy in Beslan, North Ossetia region, Russia.
A Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) fire brigade member drinks water as he attempts to control hot points during a fire in Apui, Amazonas state, Aug. 31, 2019.
An eye painted on a fruit seed by Turkey's micro artist Hasan Kale in Istanbul, Turkey. The artist, also known as Turkish Microangelo, has been hitting his brush onto tiny everyday objects for more than two decades.
Kyrgyz dancers wearing traditional costumes perform during the celebrations marking the 28th anniversary of Kyrgyzstan's independence from the Soviet Union at the Ala-Too Square in Bishkek, Aug. 31, 2019.
France's Vincent Luis (No1 in Yellow) jumps into Geneva Lake with competitors at the start of the ITU World Triathlon Grand Final in Lausanne, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2019.
A trailer competes in the 170 km Mount Blanc Ultra Trail (UTMB) race around the Mont-Blanc crossing France, Italy and Swiss, in the Tete aux Vents near Chamonix, Aug. 31, 2019.
Students wave national flags during 62nd Independence Day celebrations in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Aug. 31, 2019.
Ray Woolley, diver and World War II veteran, is seen underwater during an attempt to break a new diving record as he turns 96 by taking the plunge at the Zenobia, a cargo ship wreck off the Cypriot town of Larnaca, Cyprus, Aug. 31, 2019.
