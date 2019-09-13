Day in Photos

September 13, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 13, 2019 12:54PM
A girl poses for a picture next to a lantern display during mid-autumn festival celebrations at Victoria park in Hong Kong.
Rohingya children walk on sewage pipes at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhia.
U.S. rapper Cardi B arrives for Rihanna's 5th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, Sept. 12, 2019.
A judge inspects leeks on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show held at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate, northern England.
A Nepali child revered as a living goddess, or Kumari, is carried in a chariot during a procession on the main day of the Indra Jatra festival at Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu.
An Indian man forages for reusable items amid idols of Hindu elephant headed god Ganesha and offerings, a day after the immersion of idols, in Ahmadabad, India.
Students cover their faces with masks at a school as haze shrouds Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Anti-extradition bill protesters hold hands up to form a human chain during a rally to call for political reforms in Hong Kong, China.
Motoring enthusiasts attend the Goodwood Revival, a three-day classic car racing festival celebrating the mid-twentieth century heyday of the sport, at Goodwood in southern Britain.
A view of a deforested area at the National Forest Bom Futuro in Rio Pardo, Rondonia state, Brazil, Sept. 12, 2019.
