Day in Photos

September 19, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 19, 2019 03:30PM
Parachutists jump from a plane near Groesbeek, Netherlands to mark the 75th anniversary of Operation Market Garden, an ultimately unsuccessful airborne and land offensive that Allied leaders hoped would bring a swift end to World War II.
Students form a human chain during an anti-government protest in Sha Tin district in Hong Kong.
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone (L) reacts after receiving the Best Actress in Last 20 Years award from actress (R) Rekha during the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards at NSCI Dome in Mumbai.
A surfer walks on the beach at sunset at Nakatajima-Sakyu Dunes in Hamamatsu, Japan.
A fire fighter walks on a field as smoke billows from burnt trees at Sebangau National Park, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. The smoke from the fires has blanketed parts of Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia and southern Thailand in a noxious haze.
A gallery assistant stands in front of "Deity" by Damien Hirst during an exhibition of his new work entitled "Mandalas' at the White Cube in London.
A diver of Ecocean checks "Biohuts" installed in May, to study the migratory flows of fishes as part of the project "CONNEXSTERE", off Leucate, southern France, Sept. 18, 2019.
Models present a creations during the Max Mara Spring-Summer 2020 collection, in Milan fashion week, in Italy.
A woman makes her way on a shikara boat on Dal Lake in Srinagar, India.
Dead fish lie on the shores of Koroneia Lake in northern Greece.
Dead fish lie on the shores of Koroneia Lake in northern Greece. Tens of thousands of dead fish are washing up as the water level has plummeted to less than a meter deep (three feet) and the lack of oxygen in the water is leading to mass mortality.
A woman looks at Chiharu Shiota's art installation titled "Uncertain Journey" at the Mori Art Museum in Tokyo, Japan.
A Naga girl carries a child and walks up a slope during sunset in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland.

