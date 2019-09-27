Day in Photos

September 27, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 27, 2019 01:09PM
An Afghan boy stands with a donkey loaded with election material, to be transported to polling stations which are not accessible by road, in Shutul, Panjshir province, Afghanistan, Sept. 27, 2019.
An athlete competes during the qualifications for the men's long jump event at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Sept. 27, 2019.
A cashier feeds pigeons and waits clients as she sells tickets to a public toilet in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 27, 2019.
Posters of controversial pro-Beijing lawmaker Junius Ho are seen plastered onto paving stones in the grounds of the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), in Hong Kong, Sept. 27, 2019.
Britain's Prince Harry walks through a minefield in Dirico, Angola, Sept. 27, 2019, during a visit to see the work of landmine clearance charity the Halo Trust, on day five of the royal tour of Africa.
Sotheby's employees look at a painting by anonymous street artist Banksy on display at Sotheby's auction rooms in London, Sept. 27, 2019.
A girl holds up a card with writing reading in Italian "Lets photosynthesize, also you become plastic phobic" during a worldwide protest demanding action on climate change in front of Milan's gothic cathedral, Italy, Sept. 27, 2019.
The sun sets behind Tiananmen Gate in Beijing ahead of the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, Sept. 27, 2019.
People watch former President Jacques Chirac on a giant screen set up at the Paris town hall Paris, Sept. 27, 2019.
A male deer is seen in a field in Republican landscape reserve Nalibokski, near the village of Kozliki, Belarus, Sept. 27, 2019.
