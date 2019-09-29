Day in Photos

September 29, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 29, 2019 02:03PM
Pope Francis unveils a sculpture on the occasion of the World Day for Migrant and Refugee, in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sept. 29, 2019.
A motorist rides a motorbike on a road through an area burnt due to the forest fires near Banjarmasin in South Kalimantan province, Indonesia.
People queue to pay tribute to late French President Jacques Chirac during a popular national tribute at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris.
A firefighting helicopter sprays water on a fire at a train station, in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia.
Children sit on a path at Wazir Akbar Khan hilltop overlooking Kabul, Afghanistan.
A protester throws a tear gas round back at police during the demonstration in Hong Kong.
Patients and their relatives rest in beds as they wade through floodwaters during heavy monsoon rain at waterlogged Nalanda Medical College and Hospital in Patna in the northeastern state of Bihar, India, Sept. 28, 2019.
Activists, part of a movement known as "Marea Verde" take part in a performance to film a message to spread awareness during the International Safe Abortion Day in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 28, 2019.
Skyler Henard competes in the 2019 Surf City Surf Dog contest in Huntington Beach, California, Sept. 28, 2019.
A model presents a creation by Thom Browne during the Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Ecole nationale superieure des Beaux-Arts in Paris, France.
Pro-China supporters hold up Chinese national flags facing Victoria Harbour during a rally in Hong Kong, China.
A prototype of SpaceX's Starship spacecraft is seen before its founder and CEO Elon Musk gives an update on the company's Mars rocket Starship in Boca Chica, Texas, Sept. 28, 2019.
