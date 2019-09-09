Day in Photos

September 9, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
September 09, 2019 02:24PM
A Shi'ite Muslim holds a child as he takes part in an Ashura procession in the holy city of Kerbala, Iraq.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts as Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar speaks in Dublin, Ireland.
Faithful wave palm leaves as Pope Francis arrives to celebrate Mass at the Monument Mary Queen of Peace in Port Louis, Mauritius.
Riot police run toward demonstrators during a march marking the 46th anniversary of the 1973 Chile military coup, in Santiago, Chile, Sept. 8, 2019.
Abaco residents are evacuated from the island at the airport in the wake of Hurricane Dorian in Marsh Harbour, Great Abaco, Bahamas, Sept. 8, 2019.
A model displays a creation featuring the Korean alphabet, Hangeul, by one of 40 designers during the Hangeul fashion show as a part of Seoul 365 Fashion Show at the National Hangeul Museum in Seoul, South Korea.
Fishermen wait on a small boat after casting their net at Dal Lake during sunset in Srinagar, India.
A small dog jumps off his surfboard while competing at the 14th annual Helen Woodward Animal Center "Surf-A-Thon" where more than 70 dogs competed in five different weight classes for "Top Surf Dog 2019" in Del Mar, California, Sept. 8, 2019.
Newlywed couples kiss during a mass wedding in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. A mass wedding ceremony was held for 99 couples on the ninth day of the ninth month, considered an auspicious date, at a Chinese temple in the city.
An Audi A5 4.0 TDI Quattro is displayed at the IAA Auto Show in Frankfurt, Germany.
