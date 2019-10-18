Amnesty International Decries 'Shameful Disregard For Civilian Life' in Syrian Offensive

Amnesty International said in a report Friday that Turkish military forces and a coalition of Turkish-backed Syrian armed groups have shown a "shameful disregard for civilian life" during the offensive into northeast Syria.

According to the account, the "serious violations and war crimes" include "summary killings and unlawful attacks that have killed and injured civilians."

The report is based on witness testimony gathered from 17 people, a group that included medical and rescue workers, displaced civilians, journalists, and humanitarian workers.

Amnesty said it uncovered "damning evidence of indiscriminate assaults in residential areas, including attacks on a home, a bakery and a school, carried out by Turkey and allied Syrian armed groups."

The human rights group said the testimony included the "gruesome details of a summary killing in cold blood of a prominent Syrian-Kurdish female politician, Hevrin Khalaf, by members of Ahrar Al-Sharqiya, part of the Syrian National Army."

