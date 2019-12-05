Middle East

Close Associates of Israeli PM to Be Indicted in Graft Case

By Associated Press
December 05, 2019 09:36 AM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Dec. 1, 2019.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Dec. 1, 2019.

JERUSALEM - Israel's state prosecutor said Thursday he intends to indict seven men, including close associates of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a sweeping graft case related to a possible conflict of interest involving a $2 billion purchase of German submarines.

State prosecutor Shai Nitzan's office said in a statement the seven would be charged with various offenses, among them bribery, money laundering and fraud, pending a hearing.

Netanyahu was questioned, but not named as a suspect, in the submarine probe, known as “file 3000.” But it roped in some of his closest aides and sparked questions about his earnings on a related German submarine sale to Egypt.

Among those to be charged were Netanyahu's personal attorney, David Shimron, who is also his cousin. Shimron represented the German firm involved and was suspected of using his influence over the prime minister in return for a hefty cut of the deal.

Also set to be indicted is David Sharan, who once headed Netanyahu's office. The former head of the navy has also been implicated.

After seeming to escape the submarine scandal, it was revealed that Netanyahu reportedly earned $4 million on a related German submarine sale to Egypt by owning shares in one of the German manufacturer's suppliers. He has denied wrongdoing.

Netanyahu was recently charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases in which he is accused of trading regulatory or legislative favors in exchange for lavish gifts and favorable news coverage.

Netanyahu has professed innocence in all three, saying the charges are trumped up by a biased justice system egged on by a liberal media.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, is fighting for his political life following two inconclusive elections and the likelihood of an unprecedented third in one year.

With the charges against him issued amid the political impasse, Netanyahu has driven up his rhetoric against his perceived enemies, berating law enforcement institutions and calling for “the investigators to be investigated.”

 

Related Stories

Israel's Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announces his decision regarding indictment of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu…
Middle East
Israeli Attorney General: Netanyahu Can Stay on as PM
Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted last week on allegations of corruption; Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit says he does hot have to resign
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/26/2019 - 00:02
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gather outside his residence in Jerusalem, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019…
Middle East
Israel Braces For Bitter Fight After Netanyahu Indictment
Netanyahu was indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust stemming from three long-running corruption cases
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 08:31
Supporters of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu protest outside his residence following Israel's Attorney General…
Middle East
Israel's Netanyahu Indicted on Bribery, Fraud, Breach of Trust Charges 
PM, wife allegedly accepted gifts in exchange for political favors; Netanyahu also accused of interfering with regulatory bodies, lawmakers on behalf of two media companies in exchange for positive news coverage
Default Author Profile
By Durin Hendricks
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 22:09
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an extended faction…
Middle East
Israel's Attorney General Indicts PM Netanyahu in 3 Separate Corruption Cases
It is the first time that a sitting prime minister has been indicted
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 15:06
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage