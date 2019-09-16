Middle East

Dutch-based Court Files New Charges Against Hariri Suspect

By Associated Press
September 16, 2019 11:35 PM
FILE - Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri (R) answers reporters' questions during a joint press conference with European Parliament President Nicole Fontaine after their meeting in Brussels, Jan. 10, 2002.
FILE - Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri (R) answers reporters' questions during a joint press conference with European Parliament President Nicole Fontaine after their meeting in Brussels, Jan. 10, 2002.

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS - A U.N.-backed court based in the Netherlands unveiled new charges Monday, including terrorism and intentional homicide, against a Hezbollah fighter who also is accused of assassinating former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafiq Hariri.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon announced that a judge has confirmed a new five-count indictment accusing Salim Jamil Ayyash of three bombings targeting Lebanese politicians in 2004 and 2005. The court also issued a Lebanese and an international arrest warrant for Ayyash, whose whereabouts aren't known.

He was one of four Hezbollah fighters tried in absentia by the tribunal for allegedly masterminding the truck bombing that killed Hariri and 21 others and wounded more than 220 passers-by on Feb. 14, 2005. Judges haven't yet reached verdicts.

Hezbollah denies involvement in Hariri's assassination.

The new indictment, issued under seal in June, accuses Ayyash of three bombings on Oct. 1, 2004, June 21 and July 12, 2005, each targeting a different politician — Marwan Hamadeh, Georges Hawi and Elias El-Murr.

Hawi was killed and the other two politicians wounded in the attacks. Two other people also were killed and nearly 20 injured.

"Ayyash coordinated the preparation and execution of each of these attacks," the indictment says.

The indictment comes amid mounting pressure on Hezbollah by the U.S. that recently intensified sanctions against the group targeting for the first time two Hezbollah members of parliament in July.

Former Cabinet Minister Wiam Wahhab, a strong ally of Hezbollah, tweeted: "We are not surprised that the international tribunal issued its indictment to coincide Washington's attack (on Hezbollah) in which it is using all its weapons."

"This is a tribunal full of lies and has no credibility," Wahhab said.

Related Stories

Israeli soldiers secure the village of Avivim on the Israel-Lebanon border, Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Hezbollah militants on Sunday fired a barrage of anti-tank missiles into Israel, prompting a reprisal of heavy Israeli artillery fire in a rare burst…
Middle East
Israel, Hezbollah Trade Fire Across Lebanese Border
Violence sparks concern and calls for calm
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Mon, 09/02/2019 - 04:12
The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, June 6, 2019, in Washington.
USA
US Sanctions Lebanese Bank for Ties to Hezbollah  
Treasury also targeted individuals in Oman who allegedly act as middlemen to funnel cash from Iran's elite Quds Force to Hamas in Gaza
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 19:43
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri speaks to the media in front of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon ahead of the closings arguments in the trial of Lebanon's Rafik al-Hariri alleged killers in the Hague, the Netherlands, Sept. 11, 2018.
Middle East
Lebanon's PM-Designate Hariri Says He's Not Seeking Revenge for Father's Murder
Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri said on Tuesday he is not seeking revenge for the 2005 car bombing that killed his father, ex-premier Rafik al-Hariri, and that he would act to preserve stability in his country. He spoke as prosecutors presented closing arguments in the case before a U.N.-backed tribunal against four suspects accused of carrying out the attack that killed Hariri and 21 others. "We have always wanted justice and have not…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq