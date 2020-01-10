Middle East

Egypt Blames Ethiopia for Latest Failure of Nile Dam Talks

By Associated Press
January 10, 2020 09:10 AM
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda,…
FILE PHOTO: Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Ethiopia Sept. 26, 2019.

CAIRO - Egypt is blaming Ethiopia for the failure of the latest round of talks on the construction of a controversial Nile dam, a critical issue for Cairo as it seeks to protect its main source of freshwater for its large and growing population.
    
The construction of the $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Blue Nile, which is around 70% complete and promises to provide much-needed electricity to Ethiopia's 100 million people, has been a contentious point among Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt, the three main Nile Basin countries.
    
On Thursday, officials from the three countries concluded a two-day meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, without reaching an agreement on technical issues related to the dam's construction.
    
The Blue Nile flows from Ethiopia into Sudan where it joins the White Nile near the capital, Khartoum, to form the Nile River. Eighty-five percent of Nile waters originate in Ethiopia from the Blue Nile, which is one of the Nile's two main tributaries.
    
Egypt's Irrigation Ministry, in a statement released late on Thursday, said that despite its delegation's attempts to "narrow differences'' among the three countries, the Ethiopian government failed to prove that it would take all necessary precautions to ensure that its dam will not affect Egypt's water supply, especially in times of drought.
    
Earlier, Ethiopian Minister for Water and Energy Sileshi Bekele told reporters that the Egyptian delegation "was in no spirit of reaching an agreement'' during this last round of talks. He added that his government would not accept an Egyptian suggestion to extend the time to fill up the dam from 12 to 21 years. He said Ethiopia would start filling the dam in July 2020, at the start of its rainy season.
    
Months of meetings have so far failed to yield consensus, including on a timetable for filling the reservoir. Egypt fears the project, set to be Africa's largest hydraulic dam, could reduce its share of the Nile, a lifeline for Egypt's 100 million people.
    
Ministers from the three countries are now expected to meet in Washington D.C. on Monday to report on the progress they made so far. The United States and The World Bank observers are expected to attend the talks.
    
Last year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi had pleaded to the United States and the international community to mediate a solution to the ongoing Nile dispute. Foreign ministers of the three Nile Basin countries had met in Washington D.C. in November and agreed to resolve the matter by mid-January.

Related Stories

Ethiopia's Grand Renaissance Dam is seen as it undergoes construction work on the river Nile in Guba Woreda, Benishangul Gumuz…
Africa
African Countries Set Meetings to Resolve Nile Dam Dispute
Officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan say they have agreed to hold two technical meetings in coming weeks in an effort to resolve a number of issues revolving around a $5 billion dam project on the Nile River
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/09/2019 - 21:16
Default Content Teaser
Africa
With US Prodding, Nile Dam Countries Resume Talks
After a meeting in Washington this week, the foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan committed to reach an agreement over the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam by next January. Before the meeting, the foreign ministers met President Donald Trump at the White House. Trump has taken an interest in the conflict after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi asked him to mediate. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this story.
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 11/07/2019 - 21:57
US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Octopber 11,…
USA
Mnuchin to Host Nile Dam Meeting in Washington
Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan agree to meet to discuss escalating feud over water resources
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Mon, 11/04/2019 - 17:03
FILE - In this June 28, 2013 file photo, construction work takes place, at the site of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam near…
Africa
US Seeking to Mediate Feud Over Nile Dam
Treasury, not State, appointed by Trump to begin talks on dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over water resources
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 20:08
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage