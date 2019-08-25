Middle East

Hezbollah: Israeli Drone Crashes Into Hezbollah Media Center

By VOA News
August 25, 2019 07:42 AM
Damage is seen inside the media office of the Lebanese Hezbollah group in a southern suburb of Beirut, Aug. 25, 2019.
Damage is seen inside the media office of the Lebanese Hezbollah group in a southern suburb of Beirut, Aug. 25, 2019.

Hezbollah says two Israeli drones have crashed in Lebanon overnight.

The second drone fell on a building that houses Hezbollah's media center in the Dahyeh suburbs of Lebanon's capital, Beirut.

"We did not shoot down or explode any of the drones," Hezbollah spokesman Mohammed Afif told the Associated Press.

Israel has not commented on the drone strike.  

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri described the crash of the two drones as a violation and "aggression'' against Lebanese sovereignty as well as a "threat to regional stability."

Israel said late Saturday, however, that it conducted an airstrike near the Syrian capital of Damascus on an arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, in an effort to thwart an imminent Iranian drone strike on Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Twitter: "Our forces operate in every sector against the Iranian aggression."

Syria's army said in a statement that "the majority of the Israeli missiles were destroyed before reaching their targets."

It is not immediately clear if the incidents in Beirut and Syria are related.

 

Related Stories

Lebanon's Ambassador Amal Mudallali speaks in the Security Council, at United Nations headquarters, Monday, April 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Middle East
Lebanon Accuses Israel of Threatening Civilian Infrastructure
Israel sees Hezbollah, against which it fought a month-long war in 2006, as the biggest threat on its borders
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 07/23/2019 - 21:50
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News