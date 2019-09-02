Middle East

Iran Pledges 'Strong Step' Back From Nuclear Deal Unless Europe Helps

By VOA News
September 2, 2019 07:55 AM
Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei speaks in his regular news briefing, Monday, July 22, 2019. Ali Rabiei said that there are diplomatic solutions to the current crisis, but he also defended Iran's actions, three days after Iran's Revolutionary…
FILE - Iran's government spokesman Ali Rabiei speaks in his regular news briefing, July 22, 2019.

Iran said Monday it will take a "strong step" away from the 2015 international nuclear deal if European countries do not take steps to help it bypass U.S. sanctions on its oil sales.

Government spokesman Ali Rabiei said "Iran's oil should be bought and its money should be accessible to return to Iran."

Iranian officials have set a Friday deadline for instituting the latest pullback from the agreement that limited its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Already, Iran has gone past limits on the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile as well as the level to which it is allowed to enrich.

It has not specified what the next step would be, but it could involve enriching to even higher levels than the current 4.5% or restarting centrifuges it shut down as part of the agreement.

The United States imposed its sanctions after President Donald Trump decided to withdraw from the nuclear deal last year.

Related Stories

Screen shot of the Israeli military’s new Farsi-language Twitter account, taken on Aug. 30, 2019. The IDF launched the account on Aug. 21.
VOA News on Iran
Iran's Media Near Silent as Israeli Military Uses Farsi to Blame It for Tensions
VOA Persian survey found that Iranian state media have said almost nothing about Israeli military's launch of Farsi Twitter, Instagram and Telegram accounts that have drawn thousands of followers
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 18:53
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria, July 10, 2019.
Middle East
UN Atomic Watchdog: Iran Still in Violation of Nuclear Deal 
IAEA says Iran's stockpile of low-enriched uranium still exceeds amount allowed by nuclear deal, and that Iran continues to enrich uranium up to 4.5%, above the 3.67% allowed 
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 18:34
This photo, released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry, July 27, 2017, claims to show the launching of Simorgh satellite-carrying rocket in an undisclosed location in Iran.
VOA News on Iran
Trump Says US 'Not Involved' in Apparent Iranian Rocket Launch Failure
Iran says its rocket program is for civilian use in space
Default Author Profile
By AFP
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 18:26
Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, sails after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 19, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Middle East
Destination Remains Obscure for Iran Oil Tanker Sought by US
Confusion mounts as Iranian tanker sought by US says it's going to Turkey but Turkish minister says it's Lebanon bound
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Fri, 08/30/2019 - 10:11
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News