Middle East

Iran, Russia, Start Naval Drill in Indian Ocean

By VOA News
February 16, 2021 02:14 PM
In this photo released Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, by the Iranian army, a Russian warship enters Iranian waters for a joint naval…
In this photo released Feb. 16, 2021, by the Iranian army, a Russian warship enters Iranian waters for a joint naval exercise with the Iranian navy and Iran's Revolutionary Guard navy.

Iran and Russia have embarked on a joint naval drill in the northern part of the Indian Ocean that they say has been designed to "enhance the security" of maritime trade in the region, Iranian state media reported.
 
State television said on February 16 that the exercise dubbed Maritime Security Belt will cover an area of about 17,000 square kilometers and include units from the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ (IRGC) Navy, and the Russian Navy.
 
Iranian Rear Admiral Gholamreza Tahani said its purpose was to "enhance the security of international maritime trade, confront maritime piracy and terrorism, and exchange information."
 
The Indian Navy will also join the exercise, in a message of "peace and friendship for neighboring and regional countries," Tahani said.
 
Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that the drill was scheduled to last three days.
 
This is the second joint Russian-Iranian naval exercise since December 2019, when the two countries plus China held a drill in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman.

Iran and China also participated in military exercises held in Russia in September 2020.
 
Tehran has been seeking to step up military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow amid tensions with the United States.
 
Iran has also increased its military drills in recent weeks as tensions built during the final days of the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
 
Tehran is now trying to pressure U.S. President Joe Biden's new administration to reenter a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
 
Last week, the IRGC conducted a ground forces drill in the southwest of Iran near the Iraqi border.
Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear pact in 2018 and reimposed crushing sanctions on Iran.
 
In response to the U.S. moves, which were accompanied by increased tensions between Iran, the United States, and its allies, Tehran has gradually breached parts of the pact saying it is no longer bound by it.
 
The Biden administration has expressed willingness to return to compliance with the accord if Iran does, and then work with U.S. allies and partners on a "longer and stronger" agreement, including other issues such as Iran’s missile program and its support for regional proxy forces.
 
Iranian officials insist that the United States should make the first move by returning to the agreement, which eased international sanctions in exchange for curbs on Tehran's disputed nuclear program.
 
They also say that the country's missile program and regional policies are off the table.

Related Stories

Chinese patrol ship Haixun 01 is pictured during a search for Flight MH370, in the south Indian Ocean, April 5, 2014. (CNS photo)
East Asia Pacific
Russia, Iran, China Hold Joint Naval Drills
The military exercises will take place in the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Oman from December 27 to 30, officials in Beijing and Tehran announced
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 10:46 AM
FILE - Indian navy personnel display their skills during a rehearsal for Naval Day celebrations in Mumbai, India.
South & Central Asia
India to Invite Australia to Join Naval Drill in Effort to Contain China
Australia’s Inclusion in the Malabar exercises along with India, US and Japan could see four key naval powers join hands
Anjana Pasricha
By Anjana Pasricha
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 08:24 AM
FILE - Ships are seen during previous AMAN drills organized by Pakistan's Navy. Islamabad is hosting another international naval exercise this month in the North Arabian Sea. (Courtesy - Pakistan Navy)
South & Central Asia
Pakistan to Host Russia, NATO Members for Joint Naval Drill
Officials said 45 countries, including the US, China and Russia, will participate in the AMAN-21 exercise
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Mon, 02/08/2021 - 02:16 PM
FILE - Chinese and other naval ships are seen in the Arabian Sea near Pakistan's port city of Karachi, Feb. 11, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
China's Warships Hold Joint Naval Drill With Pakistan
The exercise is reportedly intended to enhance capabilities of both navies to deal with terrorism and crime at sea
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 04:14 PM
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo crosses his arms for the traditional 'ASEAN handshake' with Chinese FM Wang Yi and fellow diplomats, during the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 2, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
New US-ASEAN Naval Drills a 'Balancing Act' with Beijing
The inaugural exercise follows in the wake of Beijing's own first-ever series of drills with the bloc in the hotly contested South China Sea last year
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Wed, 08/28/2019 - 11:43 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage