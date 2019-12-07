Middle East

Iran to Unveil New Generation of Enrichment Centrifuges Soon 

December 07, 2019
FILE - This photo released Nov. 5, 2019, by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran shows centrifugs in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Iran will unveil a new generation of uranium enrichment centrifuges, the deputy head of Iran's nuclear agency Ali Asghar Zarean told state TV on Saturday. 
 
"In the near future we will unveil a new generation of centrifuges that are domestically made," said Zarean, without elaborating. 
 
In September, Iran said it had started developing centrifuges to speed up the enrichment of uranium as part of steps to reduce compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal following the withdrawal of the United States.

