Middle East

Iran's Guard Threatens US, Allies Over Protests

By Associated Press
November 25, 2019 11:23 AM
Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami speaks at a pro-government rally denouncing last week’s violent…
Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami speaks at a pro-government rally denouncing last week’s violent protests over a fuel price hike, in Tehran, Nov. 25, 2019.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatened the U.S. and its allies Monday as he addressed a pro-government demonstration attended by tens of thousands of people denouncing last week's violent protests over a fuel price hike.

Gen. Hossein Salami, echoing other Iranian officials, accused the U.S., Britain, Israel and Saudi Arabia of stoking the unrest. He said the rise in gasoline prices was a "mere pretext" for an attack on the nation.

"If you cross our red line, we will destroy you," he said. "We will not leave any move unanswered." He said if Iran decides to respond, "the enemy will not have security anywhere," adding that "our patience has a limit."

Amnesty International says more than 100 people were killed in the protests. Iran has not released a death toll and cut off internet for several days, making it difficult to ascertain the extent and severity of the demonstrations.

At the pro-government rally, which state TV referred to as the "Rise of the people of Tehran against riots," protesters carried signs bearing traditional anti-U.S. slogans.

But speakers also criticized President Hassan Rouhani's administration for the way the fuel price hike was implemented, even as they called for capital punishment for rioters and further restrictions on social media platforms.
 

FILE - People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Nov. 16, 2019. (Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA via Reuters).

Iran has been gripped by an economic crisis since the U.S. restored painful sanctions after withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a separate development, Iran's agriculture minister resigned a day before he was to face an impeachment hearing in parliament.

The presidency's website said President Hassan Rouhani accepted the resignation of Mahmoud Hojjati and then appointed him as an assistant in agricultural and food security affairs.

Iran's parliament planned to impeach Hojjati after some of his appointed managers were arrested on corruption charges. Hojjati himself has not been accused of corruption.

 

 

