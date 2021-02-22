Iraq Says Rocket Attack Targets Green Zone, No Casualties 

Iraq’s military said at least three rockets hit Baghdad on Monday, including two in the city’s fortified Green Zone, but caused no casualties.

U.S. military officials say initial information suggests the Katyusha rockets that landed in the Green Zone came close to the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, including one that fell near the Joint Operations Command.

The Green Zone hosts foreign embassies and government buildings and is regularly the target of rockets attacks.

A statement from Iraq’s military said the rockets were launched from the Salam area of Baghdad, with the third rocket falling in al-Harithiya. It said the rockets caused minor property damage, including damage to four civilian vehicles.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Monday’s incident is the third rocket attack in Iraq in little more than a week to target areas hosting U.S. troops or contractors, including one recently that killed a civilian contractor working with the U.S.-led coalition outside Irbil International Airport.