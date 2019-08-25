Middle East

Iraqi Militia Says New Drone Attack Killed Commander

By Associated Press
August 25, 2019 01:26 PM
BAGHDAD -  Two members of an Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary force say that a new drone attack has killed one commander and wounded another near the border with Syria.
 
Officials from the Hezbollah Brigades, separate from the Lebanese groups of the same name, said the drone attack occurred Sunday near the Qaim border crossing. 
 
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to journalists about the matter. 
 
Iraq's Hezbollah Brigades operate under the umbrella of the state-sanctioned militias known collectively as the Popular Mobilization Forces. Many of them are supported by Iran. 
 
If confirmed, it would be the latest in a series of attacks that have targeted PMF bases and weapons depot in Iraq. U.S. officials have said that Israel was behind at least one of them.

 

