Iraqi Security Forces Kill Protesters in Karbala

Iraqi security forces killed at least 14 people overnight in an attack on protesters in the city of Karbala.

Security officials said hundreds more were wounded as the anti-government demonstrations went into a fifth consecutive day.

The protesters defied a new curfew after Iraqi authorities ordered people to stay off the streets between midnight and 6 a.m.

At least three people were killed and more than 100 hurt Monday in clashes between protesters and police.

A move in parliament to approve a bill to cancel privileges and bonuses for senior politicians, including the president, prime minister and Cabinet ministers, did little to calm the marchers.

Students and other protesters are angry at alleged corruption, a slow economy and poor government services, despite Iraq's oil wealth.

Students are boycotting classes and demanding the government resign.

The latest wave of violent protests in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities has killed at least 86 people since Friday. That is on top of the nearly 150 killed during marches earlier this month.