Middle East

Iraqi Security Forces Kill Protesters in Karbala

By VOA News
October 29, 2019 05:44 AM
Men carry the coffin of a demonstrator who was killed during anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 4, 2019.
Men carry the coffin of a demonstrator who was killed during anti-government protests, in Baghdad, Iraq October 4, 2019. Picture taken October 4, 2019.

Iraqi security forces killed at least 14 people overnight in an attack on protesters in the city of Karbala.

Security officials said hundreds more were wounded as the anti-government demonstrations went into a fifth consecutive day.

The protesters defied a new curfew after Iraqi authorities ordered people to stay off the streets between midnight and 6 a.m.

At least three people were killed and more than 100 hurt Monday in clashes between protesters and police.

A move in parliament to approve a bill to cancel privileges and bonuses for senior politicians, including the president, prime minister and Cabinet ministers, did little to calm the marchers.

Students and other protesters are angry at alleged corruption, a slow economy and poor government services, despite Iraq's oil wealth.

Students are boycotting classes and demanding the government resign.

The latest wave of violent protests in Baghdad and other Iraqi cities has killed at least 86 people since Friday. That is on top of the nearly 150 killed during marches earlier this month.

Related Stories

Students take part in an anti-government demonstration in Basra, Iraq, Oct. 28, 2019
Middle East
Students Join Iraq Protests as Clashes Kill 3 Demonstrators
Thousands of students took to the streets in defiance of a government order and tear gas from security forces
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 10/28/2019 - 08:23
Demonstrators stand in front of Iraqi security forces at Al Jumariyah Bridge during a protest over corruption, lack of jobs,…
Middle East
Defying Crackdown, Hundreds of Iraqis Protest for Third Day
The death toll of 67 Friday and Saturday brings the number of protesters killed in October to 224
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 10/27/2019 - 05:58
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq