Israel Holds Third Election in a Year

By VOA News
March 02, 2020 01:53 AM
Ultra-orthodox man votes during elections in Bnei Brak, Israel, Monday, March 2, 2020.

Voters in Israel are casting ballots Monday in the country's third election in the past 12 months.

They are deciding whether to give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a new term, or to go in a new direction with former military chief Benny Gantz.

Polls ahead of election day suggested neither candidate's party would have enough support to form a ruling coalition.

That was the case in the last two elections, and after weeks of negotiations there was no resolution.

Netanyahu has remained the caretaker prime minister through the repeat elections.  The latest comes two weeks before he is set to go on trial on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Gantz in his campaign said Netanyahu is plagued by scandal, while Netanyahu said he is best qualified to lead the country at this time.

Once the election results are in, President Reuben Rivlin will select the candidate he thinks has the best chance to form a coalition and give them up to six weeks to do so.  If that candidate fails, another would then have 28 days to form their own coalition.

