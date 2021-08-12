Middle East

Israel, Morocco Agree to Open Embassies, Says Israeli Foreign Minister

By VOA News
August 12, 2021 03:26 PM
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid gestures as he speaks to media during a press conference in Casablanca, Morocco, Thursday,…
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid gestures as he speaks to media during a press conference in Casablanca, Morocco, Aug. 12, 2021.

Israel and Morocco are moving ahead with plans to open their respective embassies, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced Thursday during a trip to the North African country.

Morocco, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, all agreed to normalize relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords, negotiated by former President Donald Trump toward the end of his presidency.

"We are going to upgrade from liaison offices to embassies," Lapid said at a news conference.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita gives a statement during a press conference with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Rabat, Morocco, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita gives a statement during a press conference with his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid in Rabat, Morocco, Aug. 11, 2021.

Lapid reportedly told Israeli reporters that he and his counterpart, Nasser Bourita, agreed to open the embassies within two months.

Moroccan officials have not commented so far on the development.

Lapid’s visit to Morocco was the first by an Israeli foreign minister since 2003.

During the meeting, they signed an agreement covering air service between the two countries and cooperating in cultural, athletic and youth activities.

In a tweet, the U.S. Embassy in Rabat called Lapid's visit "a major step forward."

As part of the Abraham Accords, the U.S. agreed to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara, a big win for Rabat. The Biden administration has said it plans to review the decision.

Some 3,000 Jews still live in Morocco, which once boasted a Jewish community of 700,000. Many moved to Israel.

The two countries had liaison offices in the 1990s, but they were closed due to the second Palestinian intifada from 2000 to 2005.

Some information in this report came from Reuters and Agence France-Presse.
 

Related Stories

An air traveler takes a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test before boarding an El Al flight to Israel at JFK International Airport in New York, August 5, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID-19 Cases in Israel Rise Despite Third Shot for Those Over 60
Fears that a new lockdown could be coming
Linda Gradstein
By Linda Gradstein
Tue, 08/10/2021 - 10:50 AM
Members of Uyghur community living in Turkey stage a protest outside the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Wednesday, June 2, 2021…
Africa
Rights Groups Call on Morocco to Not Extradite Uyghur Activist
Yidiresi Aishan was taken into custody after flying to Casablanca
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/29/2021 - 01:06 AM
Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat and U.S. White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrive in Rabat, Morocco…
Middle East
Morocco Hosts Israeli Envoys, Kushner to Hammer Out New Ties
Morocco followed the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan in moving toward normal relations with Israel in deals forged by the Trump White House
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 12/22/2020 - 10:21 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage