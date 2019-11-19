Middle East

Israelis Laud, Palestinians Blast Pompeo’s Statement on Legality of Jewish Settlements

By Linda Gradstein
Updated November 19, 2019 02:25 PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, meets with heads of Israeli settlement authorities at the Alon Shvut settlement, in the Gush Etzion block, in the occupied the West Bank, Nov. 19, 2019.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, center, meets with heads of Israeli settlement authorities at the Alon Shvut settlement, in the Gush Etzion block, in the occupied the West Bank, Nov. 19, 2019.

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo changed a long-standing U.S. policy Monday, saying Jewish settlements in the West Bank do not violate international law. Israeli officials warmly welcomed the statement; Palestinians are furious.

Pompeo made the controversial statement in Washington.

"The establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the West Bank is not, per se, inconsistent with international law. The hard truth is there will never be a judicial resolution to the conflict and arguments about who is right, wrong as a matter of international law, will not bring peace," Pompeo said.

A United Nations spokesman said there was no change in its policy toward the settlements, which is that they are illegal according to international law.

Overnight, four rockets were fired from Syria at Israel, and were shot down by the Iron Dome missile defense system. Israeli officials said they believed the rockets were from pro-Iranian groups.

It was not clear if there was a direct connection to Pompeo’s statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately welcomed the policy change, calling it historic.

He said the Trump administration had ended the lie that these settlements are illegal, and called it a great achievement for Israel’s policy.

Pompeo’s statement came as Netanyahu is expected to be indicted on a series of corruption charges next week.

FILE - A Jewish settler looks at the West bank settlement of Maaleh Adumim, from the E-1 area on the eastern outskirts of Jerusalem. West Bank settlement construction surged during the first year of the Trump presidency, an Israeli monitoring group s
Israeli Monitor: Jewish Settlements Grew Under Trump Presidency
West Bank settlement construction surged during the first year of the Trump presidency, an Israeli monitoring group said Sunday, releasing data that added to Palestinian mistrust of the American administration. Peace Now said that Israel began construction of 2,783 settlement homes in 2017. That was about 17 percent higher than the annual average since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took office in 2009. It said that 78 percent of the new homes were in outlying settlements that would likely have…

Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat called the American statement “a total departure from international law and the rule of law."

"They are replacing international law with the law of the jungle by saying settlements are legal. Jerusalem is Israel's capital, defunding UNRWA, they are really shutting the doors of international law and opening the gates of extremism, terrorism, violence, corruption, bloodshed and people to be forced to believe that the only ways to solve problems [is] through violence and not through peaceful means."

Since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, he has recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, as well as Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights. Analysts said Pompeo’s statement could be the first step toward the Israeli annexation of at least parts of the West Bank.
 

