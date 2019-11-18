Middle East

Kuwait's Ruler Fires Son Over Feud With Fellow Minister

By Associated Press
November 18, 2019 01:33 PM
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah reads a statement during the opening session of the 23rd Arab League summit in Baghdad, Iraq, March 29, 2012.
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's ruler on Monday fired his own son and another Cabinet minister after they publicly feuded over accusations of corruption, ordering the prime minister to form a new government.
                   
Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah issued the decree just days after Kuwait's Cabinet resigned amid a separate inquiry. Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Mubarak Al Sabah, who has held the post since 2011, has asked the emir to relieve him of the task of forming a new government.
                   
The emir was expected to deliver a public address later Monday.
                   
The emir fired both Defense Minister Nasser Al Sabah, his son, and Interior Minister Khaled Al Sabah, who had issued statements against each other. The defense minister said he discovered that $790 million was embezzled while the interior minister served as his predecessor.
                   
Sheikh Nasser is seeking his predecessor's prosecution along with five other top Defense Ministry officials over the alleged embezzlement. The Cabinet resigned last week after a minister stepped down following a grilling by parliament.
                   
Parliamentary elections are expected in November 2020.
                   
The Justice Ministry imposed a gag order banning local media from reporting on the embezzlement case. It said the trial would be closed and that no information related to it should be circulated in social or traditional media.
                   
While Sheikh Nasser is not currently in line for the throne, his appointment as defense minister drew attention as it came after Saudi King Salman similarly appointed his son to defense minister before upending succession and making him the crown prince.

Related Stories

Map of Kuwait
Middle East
Kuwait's Ruling Emir Accepts Government Resignation
Cabinet resignations in the Gulf Arab state happen frequently when elected lawmakers are set to question or submit a no-confidence vote against senior government officials
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 13:13
During a trip organized by Saudi information ministry, workers fix the damage in Aramco's oil processing facility after the recent Sept. 14 attack in Abqaiq, near Dammam in the Kingdom's Eastern Province, Sept. 20, 2019.
Middle East
Kuwait Raises Security Levels at Ports Amid Mideast Tensions
Kuwait says it has raised its security level at its ports given ongoing regional tensions following an attack on Saudi Arabia
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/20/2019 - 11:06
Climate activists attend the March for Climate in a protest against global warming in Katowice, Poland, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, as the COP24 UN Climate Change Conference takes place in the city.
Science & Health
US, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait Have Not Endorsed a Key Study on Global Warming
As the U.N. global climate conference in Katowice, Poland entered its second week Sunday, the non-governmental environmental organization Greenpeace demanded urgent action from world leaders to tackle climate change. Greenpeace activists projected a message onto the roof of the "Spodek" arena where the COP24 is being held, saying “No Hope Without Climate Action: and "Politicians Talk, Leaders Act." Disappointing many of the scientists…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/10/2018 - 01:04
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq