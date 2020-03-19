Middle East

Lebanon Releases American Who Faced Murder, Torture Charges  

By VOA News
March 19, 2020 12:56 PM
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., arrives for a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March, 12, 2020, on the…
FILE - Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., arrives for a briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington, March, 12, 2020, on the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen said Thursday that Lebanese authorities released an American citizen who had been detained there since September on murder and torture charges.    

Shaheen had been working with U.S. administration officials for months to secure the release of Amer Fakhoury, who remained in custody after being diagnosed with Stage IV Lymphoma.     

“Any time a U.S. citizen is wrongfully detained by a foreign government, we must use every tool at our disposal to free them,” the Democratic lawmaker said in a statement.  

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that “We’ve been working very hard to get him freed and he’s finally able to have his entire family at his side. So I’m very grateful to the Lebanese government. They worked with us.”   

Lebanese officials maintain that Fakhoury was responsible for the murders and torture of prisoners in Lebanon two decades ago while he was allegedly working for an Israeli-backed militia.  

Fakhoury was released because it had been more than 10 years since he allegedly committed crimes for which he was charged while imprisoned.   

Fakhoury’s case further strained U.S.-Lebanese relations. U.S. lawmakers threatened to withhold aid to Lebanon and place sanctions on the Lebanese military, which the U.S. views as a safeguard against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah movement.    

The 57-year-old Fakhoury is a resident of the northeastern state of New Hampshire, which Shaheen represents.  

 

Related Stories

An aerial view shows the waterfront promenade along the Mediterranean Sea being mostly empty after police order people to…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Lebanon, Already Grappling with Economic Crisis, Now Faces Coronavirus Shutdown 
The government declared a medical state of emergency on Sunday, announcing a shutdown that included most public institutions and private companies as it looks to rein in the virus that has infected 109 people
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 09:45
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun heads a financial meeting with Prime Minister Hassan Diab, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh at the presidential palace in Baabda, March 7, 2020.
Middle East
Minister: Lebanon Debt Talks Won't Last More Than 9 Months If Well-Intentioned
Negotiations to restructure Lebanon's foreign currency debt should not last more than nine months if well-intentioned, the economy minister was quoted as saying, after the heavily indebted state said it could not meet its debt repayments
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 03/08/2020 - 07:30
People wearing face masks ride on a motorbike outside Rafik Hariri hospital, where Lebanon's first coronavirus case is being…
Coronavirus Outbreak
First Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Lebanon, Linked to Iranian City of Qom
Newly detected coronavirus cases in Iran are all linked with Qom, and neighboring Turkey refuses entry of travelers from Qom
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/21/2020 - 13:55
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage