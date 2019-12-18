Middle East

Lebanon's Hariri says Not Candidate for Own Succession

By Agence France-Presse
December 18, 2019 11:37 AM
FILE - Saad al-Hariri, who quit as Lebanon's prime minister on Oct. 29, speaks after meeting President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, Nov. 7, 2019.
FILE - Saad al-Hariri, who quit as Lebanon's prime minister on Oct. 29, speaks after meeting President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, Nov. 7, 2019.

BEIRUT - Lebanon's Saad Hariri said Wednesday he would not seek to stay on as prime minister, ahead of much-delayed consultations to give the protest-wracked country a new government.

Fifty days after unprecedented nationwide demonstrations against Lebanon's reviled political elite forced him to step down, the caretaker premier had looked like he might attempt to keep his seat.

But he said his name was drawing too much opposition for him to be a candidate when official consultations to pick a new line-up begin on Thursday.

"I have strived to meet their demand for a government of experts, which I saw as the only option to address the serious social and economic crisis our country faces," he said.

"I announce I will not be a candidate to form the next government," Hariri said in a statement.

Lebanon's economy has been sliding towards default in recent weeks but the main political parties have so far failed to respond to calls from the street and international partners by forming a credible cabinet capable of undertaking key reforms.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE - Saad al-Hariri, who quit as Lebanon's prime minister on Oct. 29, speaks after meeting President Michel Aoun at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, Nov. 7, 2019.
Middle East
Lebanon's Hariri Reemerges as PM Candidate as Khatib Withdraws
Saad al-Hariri quit as prime minister on Oct. 29, prompted by mass protests against an entire political class blamed for state corruption and steering Lebanon into the worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/08/2019 - 15:06
Riot police fire tear gas at supporters of the Shiite Hezbollah and Amal groups in Beirut, Dec. 17, 2019. The groups were angere
Middle East
Clashes Erupt in Lebanon Over Release of Online Video
Reports say Shi'ite Muslims considered the video offensive
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 11:19
Anti-government protesters clash with the riot police, during a protest near the parliament square, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon…
Middle East
3rd Night of Clashes as Lebanon Puts Off Talks on New PM
Supporters of Lebanon's two main Shi'ite groups Hezbollah and Amal have clashed with security forces and set fire to cars in Beirut in a third consecutive night of violence in the capital
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 20:32
TOPSHOT - Lebanese riot police clash with anti-government demonstrators in the capital Beirut on December 14, 2019. - Lebanese…
Middle East
Protests Turn Violent for 2nd Day in Lebanon's Capital
Security forces are firing tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse hundreds of protesters
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 07:57
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage