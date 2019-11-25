Middle East

Libyan Officials Say US Drone Shot Down By Mistake

By Associated Press
November 25, 2019 09:23 AM
Map of Tripoli, Libya
Tripoli

CAIRO - Officials from an armed group fighting for control of Libya's capital say a U.S. military drone was shot down last week by mistake.
                   
The self-styled Libyan National Army has already said it shot down an Italian drone in recent days.
                   
The U.S. military hasn't given a reason for its drone's loss, and refused to comment Monday.
                   
The Libyan National Army, led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, is allied with a rival Libyan government based in the country's east. It's been trying to capture Tripoli since April.
                   
The LNA officials say they mistook the U.S. drone for a Turkish-made drone used by the Tripoli forces. The LNA imposed a “no-fly zone” over Tripoli on Saturday.
                   
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.

