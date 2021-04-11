Middle East

Libya's New PM to Visit Turkey, Hold Talks with Erdogan on Monday 

By Reuters
April 11, 2021 11:46 AM
FILE PHOTO: Libya's new Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, speaks during a news conference in Tripoli, Libya February 25, 2021…
FILE - Libya's new Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh speaks during a news conference in Tripoli, Libya, Feb. 25, 2021.

ANKARA - Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh and a delegation of ministers will make their first visit to Turkey on Monday since taking office last month, the Turkish presidency said on Sunday.  

Libya's new unity government was sworn in on March 15 from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions, completing a smooth transition of power after a decade of violent chaos.  

Turkey had backed the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which was supported by Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.  

Turkey's presidency said Dbeibeh will hold a two-day visit upon President Tayyip Erdogan's invitation, adding that he and Erdogan would chair the first meeting of the Turkey-Libya High Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Ankara.  

"At the Council Meeting to be held with the participation of relevant ministers, all aspects of Turkey-Libya relations, which have deeply-rooted, historic ties, will be discussed, steps that can be taken to further improve cooperation will be evaluated," it said.  

Turkish state media reported that Dbeibeh would visit Ankara with a team including 14 ministers, five deputy prime ministers, the chief of staff and other officials. It added cooperation on energy and health would be discussed, along with the resumption of projects by Turkish companies that were stopped over the war.  

Turkey has said that Turkish firms would take an active role in rebuilding the war-torn country.  

In 2019, Ankara signed a maritime demarcation agreement with the GNA in the eastern Mediterranean, and a military cooperation accord under which Turkey sent military advisers and trainers to Tripoli. Ankara also sent Syrian fighters to help the GNA block an LNA offensive on Tripoli last year.  

Greece, which opposes the maritime agreement between Tripoli and Ankara, called for the accord to be cancelled on Tuesday, as it reopened its embassy in Libya after seven years.  

Dbeibeh, selected through a United Nations-led process, has said economic deals between the GNA and Turkey should remain.  

Turkey, Egypt and the UAE have each welcomed the appointment of the new government, as have the United States and European Union. However, foreign powers that backed each side have not pulled out fighters or arms.  

Libya's new presidency council visited Turkey last month for talks with Erdogan. 

Related Stories

The image shows Libyan journalist Reda Fhelboom. (VOA/Taha Krewi)
Press Freedom
More Newspapers Doesn’t Always Mean More Freedom in Post-Gadhafi Libya
The 2011 ouster of dictator Ghadafi brought hundreds of media outlets to Libya, but in a country controlled by militias, journalists self-censor to stay safe
Namo Abdulla
By Namo Abdulla
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 12:35 AM
Fathi Bashagha, Interior Minister of the Tripoli-based UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) speaks to Reuters after escaping an assassination attempt on him, in Tripoli, Libya, Feb. 21, 2021.
Africa
Libya’s Interior Minister Survives Assassination Attempt
Bashagha was unharmed in the attack according to his office
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 02/21/2021 - 04:04 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2017 file photo, Blackwater founder Erik Prince arrives for a closed meeting with members of the House…
Africa
UN Report Finds Trump Ally Violated Libya Arms Embargo, US Media Says
Report says Prince deployed foreign mercenaries, weapons to strongman Khalifa Haftar
AFP logo
By AFP
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 03:40 AM
Libyans mark the 10th anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and killing of longtime ruler Moammar…
Africa
Libyans Remember Revolution that Ousted Kadhafi but Brought Chaos
In western Libya, festive crowds gathered in public squares to watch anniversary fireworks, military parades and speeches
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 12:40 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage