Middle East

Middle East Survey Sees Patchy Progress in Views on Women's and LGBT Rights

By Reuters
June 25, 2019 05:30 AM
Supporters of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) community attend a sit-in to protest the ongoing criminalization of homosexuality and arbitrary arrests, in front of Hobeich Police Station, where protesters say four men are being…
Supporters of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender) community attend a sit-in to protest the ongoing criminalization of homosexuality and arbitrary arrests, in front of Hobeich Police Station, where protesters say four men are being…

LONDON - More men than women in Iraq say they have been sexually harassed, while only 6% of Lebanese people think being gay is acceptable, according to a major survey of public opinion in the Middle East published on Monday.

The wide-ranging study, conducted by researchers at Princeton University, found although support for women's rights and for female leaders was growing, many people still felt men should have the final say in family matters.

"Opinions regarding women's rights and their roles in society are progressing unevenly in the Middle East and North Africa," said Aseel Alayli of Arab Barometer, the research network that conducted the survey. "There is little agreement that women should play equal roles in public or private life."

Arab Barometer surveyed more than 25,000 people across 10 countries and the Palestinian territories for the study, which was commissioned by BBC News Arabic.

Its findings have revealed the complex and often conflicting views held by people in the region on LGBT+ and women's rights.

Attitudes are shifting on certain topics, the research showed, with Jordanians and Moroccans more supportive of women gaining a university education than they were in 2006.

Several Gulf governments including Saudi Arabia refused "full and fair access" to the survey, according to BBC Arabic News.

The conservative kingdom has long been a focus for women's rights in the region and was applauded for lifting the world's last ban on women driving in 2018.

But optimism about women's rights has been tempered by the detention of prominent Saudi female activists who have campaigned to end a guardianship system whereby women must seek permission from a male relative to work and travel.

LGBT+ Rights

Acceptance of being gay is low across the Middle East, the study found, with Algeria, where 26% of people deem it acceptable to be gay, the most tolerant country.

In Jordan, so-called honor killings - where relatives kill a family member, typically a woman, who is seen as having dishonored the family - were deemed more acceptable than homosexuality, according to the study.

"Many people in the Middle East believe one's sexuality can be changed, and would wish to see gay people change accordingly," said Neela Ghoshal, senior researcher on LGBT+ Rights for Human Rights Watch.

Religious and political leaders should do more to speak out in support of LGBT+ rights, Ghoshal told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, adding that LGBT+ activists faced a particularly difficult task building movements in the region.

LGBT+ relationships are illegal across most of the Middle East and North Africa, and gay people often risk fines, jail and even the possibility of death, according to Human Rights Watch.

A 2018 poll conducted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation found Syria, Saudi Arabia and Yemen among the 10 most dangerous countries for women.

"People don't accept it (LGBT+) but they might acknowledge it ... It's very complex," said a gay Qatari man, 31, who asked not to be named. "Maybe attitudes are shifting but the general consensus is people don't accept it as something that should be outward."

Related Stories

Family members of Kenyan writer and LGBT activist Kenneth Binyavanga Wainaina, who died in Nairobi last week at the age of 48, read his eulogy during a memorial service at the Nairobi national museum, in Nairobi, Kenya, May 30, 2019.
Africa
Kenyan Writer, Gay Rights Activist Binyavanga Remembered
Family and friends of the late Kenyan literary icon and gay rights activist Kenneth Binyavanga Wainaina held a memorial in celebration of his life and works Thursday in Nairobi. Binyavanga died last week in Kenya after a short illness.Family and friends of Binyavanga Wainaina, the Kenyan literary icon who challenged stereotypes and prejudice through his writings, held a ceremony Thursday to celebrate his life and work.The attendees streamed into the intimate garden event,…
Default Author Profile
By Rael Ombuor
May 30, 2019
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., joined at right by Chad Griffin, president of the Human Rights Campaign, and Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., speaks before a House vote on the Equality Act of 2019, which would extend anti-discrimination protections to LGBT ...
US Politics
House Approves Bill to Expand Gay Rights
Democrats in the House approved sweeping anti-discrimination legislation Friday that would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas.    Called the Equality Act, the bill is a top priority of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said it would bring the nation `…
Cuban police detain gay rights activists taking part in an unauthorized march in Havana, May 11, 2019. The march was organized largely using Cuba's new mobile internet.
The Americas
Gay Rights Groups Hold Unauthorized March in Havana 
Gay rights activists using social media on Saturday organized an unauthorized march down eight blocks of one of Havana's main thoroughfares before they were stopped by police.  The march was the second by a nongovernmental organization in Cuba in slightly more than a month. That's highly unusual in a country where the only legal civil society groups are de facto arms of the Communist government. A handful of marchers were arrested when they…
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters