Middle East

Military: 3 Rockets Fired From Gaza Toward Israel 

By Associated Press
August 17, 2019 03:14 PM
A picture taken from the Gaza Strip, May 4, 2019, shows smoke billowing after missiles were launched toward Israel.
JERUSALEM - The Israeli military said Saturday that three rockets had been fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip into southern Israel. 
 
Israeli aerial defense batteries intercepted two of the missiles, the military said. 
 
Israeli media reported that shrapnel from the Iron Dome defense system landed on the patio of a house. There were no immediate reports of injuries. 
 
It was the second incident of rocket fire from Gaza in the past 24 hours. 
 
Early on Saturday, Israeli aircraft hit two underground Hamas targets. 
 
Israel blames the Islamic militant group for any attack originating from the Palestinian enclave. 

