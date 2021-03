Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Iran was responsible for an explosion last week that struck an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman.

Netanyahu told Israeli public broadcaster Kan, “it was indeed an act by Iran, that’s clear.”

The MV Helios Ray was on its way from the Middle East to Singapore on Friday when it was hit by a blast that U.S. officials said left holes on both sides of its hull.

The ship arrived in Dubai Sunday for repairs.