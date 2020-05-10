Newly Appointed Iraqi PM Meets with US and Iran Ambassadors

Iraq's new prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, chaired his first cabinet meeting Saturday after being sworn in earlier in the week.

Kadhimi had meetings with U.S. Ambassador Matthew H. Tueller and Iranian Ambassador Iraj Masjedi.

His meeting with the Iranian envoy comes as tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated following the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassim Soleimani in January.

Welcoming Iraq's new government, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged to help Kadhimi and urged implementation of reforms.

Kadhimi assumed office Thursday, following weeks of negotiations. He had served as the director of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service since 2016.