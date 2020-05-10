Middle East

Newly Appointed Iraqi PM Meets with US and Iran Ambassadors

By VOA News
May 10, 2020 04:39 AM
Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech during the vote on the new government at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad
FILE - In this undated photo, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi delivers a speech at the parliament headquarters in Baghdad.

Iraq's new prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, chaired his first cabinet meeting Saturday after being sworn in earlier in the week.

Kadhimi had meetings with U.S. Ambassador Matthew H. Tueller and Iranian Ambassador Iraj Masjedi.

His meeting with the Iranian envoy comes as tensions between the United States and Iran have escalated following the assassination of Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassim Soleimani in January.

Welcoming Iraq's new government, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged to help Kadhimi and urged implementation of reforms.

Kadhimi assumed office Thursday, following weeks of negotiations. He had served as the director of the Iraqi National Intelligence Service since 2016.

Related Stories

Virtual reality is being used to present some of the wonders of ancient Iraq, thanks to a team from QAF Media Lab. (Reuters vide
Science & Health
Iraq's Ancient Nineveh Re-created Via VR Technology
Designers want to create an immersive game in which players solve mysteries to discover Nineveh's heritage sites
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 20:03
Iraq's President Barham Salih instructs newly appointed Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad
Middle East
Iraq’s Former Spy Chief Takes Office as Prime Minister
Anti-government protests forced the last prime minister from office amid calls for reforms
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 00:24
Iraq parliament convenes to vote on new government in Baghdad
Middle East
Iraqi Parliament Approves PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi's New Cabinet
7 ministries are still empty
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 05/06/2020 - 20:58
FILE - A convoy of Iraqi forces is seen moving through the Samarra desert, on the border between Anbar and Salahuddin provinces, Iraq, March 9, 2016.
Middle East
IS Militants Kill 10 Iraqi Militiamen in Most Lethal Attack in Months
 Assault fuels concerns of Islamic State group's resurgence in Iraq as authorities try to address a political and economic crisis, as well as contain the spread of the coronavirus
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 05/02/2020 - 10:01
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage