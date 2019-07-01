Middle East

Palestinians Bury Jerusalem Man Killed by Israeli Police

By Associated Press
July 1, 2019 12:42 PM
Mourners carry the body of Mohammed Obeid, a 20 year-old Palestinian killed in a clash with Israeli police on June 27, during his funeral in east Jerusalem, Monday, July 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Ilean)
Mourners carry the body of Mohammed Obeid, a 20 year-old Palestinian killed in a clash with Israeli police on June 27, during his funeral in east Jerusalem, July 1, 2019.

JERUSALEM - A Palestinian man who was killed by Israeli police during clashes in east Jerusalem last week has been laid to rest after his body was released to his family.

Authorities had held the body of 20-year-old Mohammed Obeid since he was fatally shot last Thursday.
 
The shooting sparked three consecutive nights of clashes between Israeli security forces and residents in the east Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.
 
Over 1,000 people took part in Obeid's funeral, after which Palestinian protesters clashed again with police.
 
Residents say Obeid was shot during a protest by Palestinian residents of Issawiya against police violence. Police said Obeid threw fireworks at officers.

 

 

Related Stories

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, June. 30, 2019.
Middle East
Israeli PM: Palestinians Are Determined to Continue Conflict
Benjamin Netanyahu refers to the Palestinian leadership's rejection of last week's Mideast peace conference in Bahrain aimed at providing economic assistance
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 30, 2019
A view shows the Gaza power plant in the central Gaza Strip June 23, 2019.
Middle East
Israel Eases Some Restrictions on Gaza in Unofficial Truce
In return, Gaza ruler Hamas promised to halt the attacks on Israel, a reference to incendiary balloons launches that recently sparked wildfires in southern Israel
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
June 28, 2019
Palestinian Muslim worshipers walk back in Jerusalem's Old City after Friday prayers, Oct. 23, 2015.
Middle East
Palestinians Warn There Will Be No Peace Without Jerusalem Resolution
Peace with Israel will not be possible without resolving the dispute over Jerusalem, which both Israelis and Palestinians claim as their capital
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
June 27, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press