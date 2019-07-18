Middle East

Rouhani Tells Macron Iran Determined to 'Leave All Doors Open" to Save 2015 Deal

FILE - Photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, shows President Hassan Rouhani speaking in a meeting during his provincial tour to the North Khorasan, Iran, July 14, 2019.
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -  Iran is determined to "leave all doors open" to save its 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, Iranian state TV quoted President Hassan Rouhani as saying in a telephone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Thursday.

"We are determined to leave all doors open to save the nuclear deal. ... The Europeans should accelerate their efforts to salvage the pact," Rouhani said.

European parties to the deal have been trying to convince Iran to remain in the pact by promising to shield its economic interests from U.S. sanctions that were reimposed since last year when  U.S. President Donald Trump exited the deal.

