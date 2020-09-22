Middle East

Saudi Arabia to Gradually Resume 'Umrah' Pilgrimage From October 4

By Agence France-Presse
September 22, 2020 06:07 PM
General view of Kaaba at the Grand Mosque which is almost empty of worshippers, after Saudi authority suspended umrah (Islamic…
FILE - Kaaba at the Grand Mosque is nearly empty of worshippers after the Saudi authority suspended umrah (the Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca) amid fear of the coronavirus outbreak, at Muslim holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, March 6, 2020.

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia will gradually resume the year-round umrah pilgrimage from October 4, the interior ministry said Tuesday, after it was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

In the first stage, "6,000 citizens and residents within the kingdom will be allowed to perform the umrah per day from October 4," the ministry said in a statement published by the official Saudi Press Agency. 

Visitors from outside the kingdom will be permitted from November 1, when umrah's capacity will be raised to 20,000 pilgrims per day, the ministry said. 
 

Related Stories

In this photo released by the Saudi Media Ministry, limited numbers of pilgrims, move several feet apart, circling the cube…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Hajj Begins in Saudi Arabia Under Historic COVID Imposed Restrictions    
Holy Islamic pilgrimage that normally brings over 2 million worshippers from around the world every year limited to 1,000 pre-selected nationals and foreign residents 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 07:17 AM
Muslims pray at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in their holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia August 8, 2019…
Middle East
Saudi Arabia Issues Health Protocols for Hajj
Saudi Arabia said last month that only a limited number of people would be allowed to perform Hajj this year
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 07/06/2020 - 12:27 AM
TOPSHOT - An aerial view shows the Grand Mosque, deserted on the first day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, in the Saudi…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Saudi Arabia Eases Coronavirus Curfews, Keeps 24-hour Curfew in Mecca 
Country has so far recorded 17,522 cases of infection and 139 deaths 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 04/26/2020 - 11:29 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage