Middle East

Stranded Suez Canal Ship Partially Refloated

By VOA News
Updated March 29, 2021 05:23 AM
Cargo ships are seen in the Gulf of Suez as Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship that is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic, March 28, 2021.
Cargo ships are seen in the Gulf of Suez as Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship that is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic, March 28, 2021.

Crews working to free a massive container ship in Egypt’s Suez Canal partially refloated the vessel Monday and turned the ship’s stern.  

It was not immediately clear how quickly the ship, the Ever Given, would be able to resume its voyage or for the canal to return to regular operations.  

Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, said in a statement that after “successful push and tow maneuvers,” the vessel’s stern had moved from 4 meters away from the bank of the canal to more than 100 meters away. Rabei described the ship as being 80% in the right direction. 

Rabei said crews would work again along with high tide to try to get the ship “in the middle of the navigable waterway.” 

Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, that is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway is…
Hundreds of Ships Wait as Suez Canal Remains Blocked
'The longer this goes on, the longer the canal will not be available for vessels related to world security,' one expert notes

The developments come after nearly a week of blocked traffic at the key shipping route connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.    

More than 360 ships were waiting to enter the canal as of late Sunday.      

Egypt is eager to resume traffic along the Suez Canal, which brings in between $5 billion and $6 billion in revenue each year. According to a study by German insurer Allianz, each day of the blockage in the canal could cost global trade between $6 billion and $10 billion.   

There have already been consequences from the blockage. Syria on Saturday said it had started rationing fuels as it awaited the delivery of oil cargo. Also affected were 11 ships from Romania carrying 130,000 sheep.   

Some maritime firms responded to the delays by deciding to divert ships around the Cape of Good Hope, at the southern tip of the African continent.  

Related Stories

Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship, that is wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic in the vital waterway is…
Middle East
Hundreds of Ships Wait as Suez Canal Remains Blocked
'The longer this goes on, the longer the canal will not be available for vessels related to world security,' one expert notes
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 03/27/2021 - 05:35 PM
Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal,…
Middle East
Frantic Efforts Continue to Refloat Ship Blocking Suez Canal
Companies from the Netherlands and Japan are helping Egypt in trying to free the ship amid offers from the US and Britain for more help
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Fri, 03/26/2021 - 03:40 PM
This handout satellite images courtesy of Cnes 2021 released on March 25, 2021 by Airbus DS shows the Taiwan-owned MV 'Ever…
Africa
Egypt Works to Refloat Container Ship Blocking Suez Canal for 2nd Day
Arab media report that Egypt has requested outside assistance to help refloat and move the Ever Given
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 05:32 PM
Osama Rabie, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, monitors the situation near stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, after it ran aground, in Suez Canal, Egypt, March 25, 2021.
Middle East
Suez Canal Blocked a Second Full Day
Japanese ship owner apologizes; blocked waterway imperils world trade
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 08:54 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage