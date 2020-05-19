Middle East

Syrian Government Seizes Assets of Assad Cousin Makhlouf -Document

By Reuters
May 19, 2020 09:36 AM
A picture taken on July 17, 2010, shows Syrian businessman Rami Makhlouf attending the ceremony of raising a Syrian flag on a…
FILE - Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of Syrian President Bashar Assad and one of that country's wealthiest businessmen, attends an event to inaugurate a hotel project in Damascus, Syria.

BEIRUT - The Syrian government decided on Tuesday to seize assets belonging to Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of President Bashar al-Assad and one of Syria's richest men, and his wife and children, according to a government document seen by Reuters.
 
The document, stamped May 19 and signed by the Syrian finance minister, said the "precautionary seizure" aimed to guarantee payment of sums owned to the Syrian telecom regulatory authority.
 
Makhlouf said in a video statement issued on Sunday that officials had told him to quit as head of mobile operator Syriatel. The unprecedented public tussle has uncovered a rift at the heart of the ruling elite.
 
Makhlouf, once widely considered part of the president's inner circle and the country's leading businessman, has a business empire that ranges from telecoms and real estate to construction and oil trading.

Related Stories

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks during a meeting with heads of local councils, in Damascus, Syria in this handout…
Middle East
Assad Exploiting COVID-19 Prevention Measures to Consolidate Grip on Syria, Observers Say  
Analysts see the coronavirus killing Syrians, but creating political openings for Assad regime 
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 10:04
FILE - Rami Makhlouf, a cousin of Syrian President Bashar Assad and one of that country's wealthiest businessmen, attends an event to inaugurate a hotel project in Damascus, Syria.
Middle East
Cousin of Syria's Assad Faces Legal action Over Telecom Bebt
Sunday's statement said legal measures would be taken against the company to recover the money
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 15:53
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage