Middle East

Turkish Diplomat Killed in Iraq's Irbil

By VOA News
July 17, 2019 12:20 PM
A member of the Iraqi Kurdish security stands guard outside the restaurant where a gunman opened fire in Irbil, the capital of northern Iraq's Kurdish autonomous region, July 17, 2019.
A member of the Iraqi Kurdish security stands guard outside the restaurant where a gunman opened fire in Irbil, the capital of northern Iraq's Kurdish autonomous region, July 17, 2019.

An official with Turkey's consulate in the Iraqi Kurdish capital of Irbil was killed Wednesday when a gunman opened fire at a restaurant, Turkey's Foreign Ministry has confirmed.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency, citing the restaurant's owner, said the attacker with two weapons fired on a group of consulate workers shortly after arriving at the restaurant.

Iraq's state-run news agency reports the victim was Turkey's deputy general consul. The news agency also reported several other members of the group were killed.

Kurdish security members gather near a restaurant where a gunman opened fire in Irbil, Iraq, July 17, 2019.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said the victim had been "martyred as a result of a heinous attack" and called on Iraqi and regional authorities "to find the perpetrators of the attack swiftly."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the attack as "hateful." 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the shooting. Kurdish security officials said the attacker fled the scene in a car driven by an accomplice.

The attack occurred at a popular restaurant in a high-security area near the Turkish consulate.

Turkey is in the midst of a large military offensive in Iraq's mountainous northern region to rid the area of pockets controlled by the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The PKK has been designated as a terrorist group by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union. The group, which has waged a revolt against Turkey since 1984, operates bases in Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region.

Map of Irbil, Iraq

Related Stories

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi speaks to the media during a joint news conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, May 15, 2019.
Middle East
PM: Any Disruption to Oil Exports through Hormuz Will Me 'Major Obstacle' to Iraq's Economy
His government was studying contingency plans to deal with possible disruption, including looking at alternative routes for oil exports, Adel Abdul Mahdi says
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 09, 2019
FILE - Iraqi soldiers patrol along the border between Syria and Iraq in Qaim, Anbar province, Nov. 13, 2018.
Middle East
Iraqi Forces Begin Operation Against IS Along Syrian Border
The military says the operation will last several days and was the first phase of the Will of Victory Operation securing the western province of Anbar and the central and northern regions of Salahuddin and Nineveh.
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 07, 2019
Map of Iraq showing provinces of al-Anbar and Nineveh
Middle East
Report: Iraq Detains Thousands in Degrading Conditions 
Human Rights Watch cites extreme overcrowding in three pretrial detention facilities in northern Iraq's Nineveh province where prisoners are held mostly on terrorism charges
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 04, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News