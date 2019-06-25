Middle East

US Convenes Economic Peace Conference in Bahrain

By VOA News
June 25, 2019 02:18 PM
FILE - White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.
FILE - White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner said Tuesday an economic plan to promote prosperity for the Palestinians must be approved by them as a necessary precondition for peace.

Speaking at Tuesday's opening of an economic workshop in Bahrain to jumpstart the peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, Kushner also said Palestinians cannot achieve prosperity without a fair political solution.

"Agreeing on an economic pathway forward is a necessary precondition to resolving the previously unsolvable political issues," Kushner said. "To be clear, economic growth and prosperity for the Palestinian people are not possible without an enduring and fair political solution to the conflict — one that guarantees Israel's security and respects the dignity of the Palestinian people."

Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, said political solutions will not be addressed at the two-day meeting, but acknowledged the need to do so later.

The plan offers $27 billion  in aid to the Palestinians, most of which would be financed by wealthy Arab states led by Saudi Arabia. Some $23 billion would be earmarked for poorer Arab states bordering Israel, namely, Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt.

America’s Middle East allies are attending the “Peace to Prosperity” conference that was initiated by Kushner but the key players are not there.  

The Palestinian Authority is boycotting the workshop, declaring that the plan is a whitewash and dead on arrival.

Israel is not attending the conference either, because of Arab opposition to normalizing relations before the Palestinian problem is resolved.

Kushner decided on a new approach after previous U.S. administrations tried and failed to resolve the thorniest issues of the conflict: borders, Palestinian refugees, Jewish settlements and the status of Jerusalem. The Trump administration believes economic prosperity will benefit the entire region and curb extremism, but the Palestinians say they cannot be bought and that their homeland is not for sale.

 

Related Stories

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas gestures as he speaks to the foreign media in Ramallah, in the Israel-occupied West Bank, June 23, 2019.
Middle East
Palestinians Reject Economic Vision of Trump’s 'Deal of the Century'
White House initiative calls $50 billion in investment, but Palestinians insist prosperity cannot happen without political settlement
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
June 25, 2019
West Bank
Middle East
Bahrain Defends Decision to Host White House Mideast Meeting
Bahrain on Tuesday defended its decision to host a White House-engineered conference to address the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, saying its only objective is to support the "brotherly Palestinian people." The Palestinian Authority has rejected the economic conference planned for next month, which is part of the rollout of the White House's long-awaited Israel-Palestinian plan, saying any peace effort that ignores the Palestinian people's aspirations for…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News