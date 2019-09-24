Middle East

US Official Meets in Lebanon Over Anti-Hezbollah Sanctions

By Associated Press
September 24, 2019 12:33 AM
Treasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing, Marshall Billingslea, left, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Billingslea met Monday with the prime minister, parliament speaker and the…
U.S. Treasury Assistant Secretary for Terrorist Financing, Marshall Billingslea, left, meets with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 23, 2019.

BEIRUT - A senior United States Treasury official was visiting Beirut on Monday, where he's explaining the motives behind recent U.S. sanctions targeting Lebanon's Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Lebanon's central bank governor said.

Treasury Department Assistant Secretary Marshall Billingslea met with the prime minister and the speaker of parliament, as well as officials from the Association of Banks in Lebanon and the central bank governor.

Hezbollah holds three cabinet seats, and along with its allies has more power than ever in the parliament and government. It is also among the most effective armed groups in the region, extending Iran's influence to Israel's doorstep. Domestically, the group's power exceeds that of the Lebanese armed forces. 

Lebanon's Central Bank chief Riad Salameh played down reports in local media that the U.S. will impose further sanctions on the country's dollar-strapped banking system. He said Billingslea "is not coming here to squeeze Lebanon.''

A U.S. embassy statement said Billingslea "will encourage Lebanon to take the necessary steps to maintain distance from Hezbollah and other malign actors attempting to destabilize Lebanon and its institutions.''

Last month, the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Jammal Trust Bank and added it to its list of global terrorist organizations. The bank denied U.S. charges about "knowingly facilitating banking activities'' for Hezbollah militants.

The bank last week was forced to request self-liquidation and the move was accepted by the central bank governor.  

The U.S. has been imposing sanctions on Hezbollah for years, as Washington considers the group a terrorist organization. Such steps have increased in recent months as the Trump administration is using ``maximum pressure'' against Iran, Hezbollah's main backer.

In July, the Treasury Department targeted a Hezbollah security official and two members of Lebanon's parliament, saying they are suspected of using their positions to further the aims of the militant group and "bolster Iran's malign activities." It was the first time Washington targeted Hezbollah legislators.

Hezbollah, whose Arabic name translates as "Party of God," was established by Iran's Revolutionary Guard months after Israel invaded Lebanon in 1982.

Related Stories

A Hezbollah flag flies in the Lebanon village of Aitaroun, near the northern Israeli town of Avivim, Aug. 26, 2019.
Middle East
Hezbollah Says it Shot Down Israeli Drone
Incident comes a week after the two sides traded cross-border fire
By VOA News
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 05:05
Flames and smoke rise from where Israeli army shells that landed in the southern Lebanese border village of Maroun Al-Ras, Lebanon, Sept. 1, 2019.
Extremism Watch
Tensions Grow Between Israel, Lebanon’s Hezbollah
Israel said anti-tank missiles were fired from Lebanon, targeting an Israeli military base. Hezbollah leader Nasrallah had vowed to retaliate for recent 'Israeli aggression' in south Beirut
By Sirwan Kajjo
Sun, 09/01/2019 - 18:54
The U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, June 6, 2019, in Washington.
USA
US Sanctions Lebanese Bank for Ties to Hezbollah  
Treasury also targeted individuals in Oman who allegedly act as middlemen to funnel cash from Iran's elite Quds Force to Hamas in Gaza
By VOA News
Thu, 08/29/2019 - 19:43
This combination of three photo shows, from left, Wafiq Safa, a top Hezbollah security official, and Lebanon Parliament members Muhammad Hasan Ra'd and Amin Sherri in Beirut. The U.S. Treasury Department is imposing sanctions on the three men.
Extremism Watch
US Sanctions 3 Hezbollah Officials, Including 2 Members of Lebanese Parliament   
Targeted Hezbollah officials are Amin Sherri, Muhammad Hasan Ra'd and Wafiq Safa. Sherri and Ra'd are members of the Lebanese parliament, while Safa is known to be a major Hezbollah facilitator
By Sirwan Kajjo
Tue, 07/09/2019 - 21:15
