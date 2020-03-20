US Urges New Iraqi PM to Defend Sovereignty, Protect Coalition Troops

STATE DEPARTMENT - The United States said Iraq's newly designated prime minister, Adnan al-Zurfi, would have the support of Washington and the international community if he would defend Iraq's sovereignty and protect U.S.-led coalition troops, while addressing "legitimate demands" from Iraqi protesters.

This week, Iraqi President Barham Salih's choice of the former Najaf governor to form a new government has faced opposition from the country's divided Shiite political blocs, along with the country's main power broker, Iran. The selection was seen as another bid to overcome months of unrest.

The designation of Zurfi comes amid recent deadly rocket attacks on Iraqi bases housing U.S. and coalition troops. The U.S. has blamed such attacks on Iranian proxies in Iraq.

FILE - Iraq's President Barham Salih meets with Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi in Baghdad, Iraq, March 17, 2020.

"The Iraqi government is at a decision point. If it doesn't take steps to hold accountable those responsible for the attacks and defend coalition forces which are there at the invitation of the Iraqi government, the U.S. will be forced to protect our forces proactively," Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker told reporters Friday in a telephone briefing.

A senior State Department official said Washington has been enormously disappointed with the Iraqi government's effort to fulfill its obligation to protect U.S.-led coalition forces inside the country.

Zurfi has 30 days to form a Cabinet. He is the second man designated to succeed Adel Abdul Mahdi, who resigned as prime minister in November amid mass anti-government protests. The next candidate, Mohammed Allawi, quit on March 1, accusing parties of obstructing him.

"If he succeeds in forming the government, the new prime minister-designate, Adnan al-Zurfi, has an opportunity to meet many challenges facing Iraq. A government that prioritizes Iraq and heeds the legitimate demands made by Iraqis for a sovereign and free nation will receive the U.S. and international support," Schenker added.

VOA's Edward Yeranian contributed to this report.