VOA News on Iran

Iran Considers EU-hosted Informal Meeting With US, Official Says 

By Reuters
February 20, 2021 05:48 PM
FILE PHOTO: Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria,…
FILE - Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 1, 2020.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - Iran is studying a European Union proposal for an informal meeting between current members of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal and the United States, but has yet to respond to it, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Saturday.

Iran and the United States have been at odds over who should take the first step to revive the 2015 accord. Iran insists the United States must first lift former President Donald Trump's sanctions, while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested earlier this month a way to overcome the U.S.-Iranian impasse over who goes first in returning to the nuclear deal, saying EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell could “synchronize” or “choreograph” the moves.

"We are studying Josep Borrell's proposal to hold an informal meeting of the 4 + 1 [nuclear deal members] with the United States and Iran, and we are consulting with our partners, including Russia and China, and we will respond to this proposal in the future," Araqchi said in an interview with state TV.

"However, we believe a U.S. return to the nuclear accord does not require a meeting and the only way for it is to lift the sanctions," Araqchi said.

'Diplomatic wrangling'

An Iranian government spokesman said earlier that Iran believes U.S. sanctions will soon be lifted despite continued "diplomatic wrangling" over reviving the nuclear deal, signaling Tehran's desire to end the impasse while not offering a new position.

The White House said on Friday that the United States planned to take no additional actions in response to pressure from Iran before potential talks with Tehran and major powers about returning to the deal.

However, government spokesman Ali Rabiei was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency on Saturday:

"We predict with confidence that diplomatic initiatives will result in a favorable outcome despite the diplomatic wrangling, which are a natural prelude to the return of the parties to their commitments, including the lifting of all sanctions in the near future."

Under the deal with major powers, Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for the lifting of international sanctions. Washington reimposed sanctions after Trump quit the deal in 2018, and Iran responded by violating some of the deal's nuclear limits.

Adding to pressure for a resolution to the impasse, a law passed by the hardline parliament obliges Tehran on Tuesday to limit the sweeping access given to U.N. inspectors under the deal.

In this Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 file photo, Rafael Mariano Grossi, who has been chosen as the new head of the International…
FILE - Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, attends a news conference at the International Center in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 16, 2019.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, arrived in Tehran on Saturday on a scheduled visit, Iran's envoy to the agency, Kazem Gharibabadi, said on Twitter.

Grossi is to discuss ways to work with Iran in light of the possibility of scaling back cooperation.

Rabiei said the law "does not go against our commitment" to the agreement, nor is it "an obstacle to our appropriate response to American actions."

 

Related Stories

President Joe Biden participates in a virtual event with the Munich Security Conference, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 19, 2021.
VOA News on Iran
Biden's Bid to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Faces Long Road, Should Involve US Pressure, Analysts Say
Supporters of 2015 deal tell VOA Persian that Biden will need long-term effort to succeed; opponents say he should focus on pressuring Tehran into new and tougher deal
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Sat, 02/20/2021 - 04:02 AM
Steep Challenges as Biden Reengages With Iran
00:03:02
USA
Challenges Are Steep as Biden Reengages With Iran
Move has been criticized by Israel, which says it will pave Iran’s path to nuclear arsenal
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 10:04 PM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a foreign policy address as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the State…
USA
Biden Says Iran Talks Needed to Avoid Mistakes in Mideast
Tehran vows to reverse actions in violation of 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if US sanctions are lifted
Default Author Profile
By Wayne Lee
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 03:15 PM
FILE - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is seen during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 25, 2020.
Middle East
Iran Offers to Reverse Its Nuclear Deal Violations if Sanctions Are Lifted
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Tehran will base its decisions on 'acts' and 'not words'
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 10:27 AM
US Ready to Engage with Iran for JCPOA
00:01:46
VOA News on Iran
US Ready to Engage with Iran for JCPOA
Iranian FM says Washington should make the first
Default Author Profile
By Penny Dixon
Fri, 02/19/2021 - 05:07 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
VOA News on Iran

Iran Considers EU-hosted Informal Meeting With US, Official Says 

FILE PHOTO: Iran's top nuclear negotiator, Abbas Araqchi, attends a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria,…
VOA News on Iran

Biden's Bid to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal Faces Long Road, Should Involve US Pressure, Analysts Say

President Joe Biden participates in a virtual event with the Munich Security Conference, in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, Feb. 19, 2021.

Challenges Are Steep as Biden Reengages With Iran

Steep Challenges as Biden Reengages With Iran
USA

Biden Says Iran Talks Needed to Avoid Mistakes in Mideast

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers a foreign policy address as Vice President Kamala Harris listens, at the State…
Middle East

Iran Offers to Reverse Its Nuclear Deal Violations if Sanctions Are Lifted

FILE - Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is seen during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Aug. 25, 2020.