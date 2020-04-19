VOA News on Iran

Iran Extends Prisoner Furloughs amid COVID Threat

By RFE/RL
April 19, 2020 09:02 AM
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting in Tehran, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, April 5, 2020. (Official Presidential website)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting in Tehran, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, April 5, 2020. (Official Presidential website)

Iran’s president said the country has extended furloughs for prisoners for another month as officials struggle to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Hassan Rouhani’s announcement on Sunday followed an earlier decision to allow so-called low-risk businesses — including many shops, factories, and workshops — to resume operations in Tehran.

Rouhani said mosques and other religious centers would remain closed for another two weeks and that decisions on gatherings during Ramadan will be decided later.

The Islamic holy month is scheduled to begin April 23.

Iran has reported more than 80,000 confirmed infections and more than 5,000 deaths. But many Iranians and other experts think the government has intentionally underreported the extent of the pandemic.

People wearing protective clothing carry the body of a victim who died after being infected with the new coronavirus, at a cemetery just outside Tehran, Iran, March 30, 2020.

The Health Ministry has said the real infection and death toll may be higher due to limited testing.

Traffic was heavy in Tehran on April 18, the first day of Iran's workweek. Authorities allowed businesses outside the capital to reopen a week ago.

Tens of thousands of prisoners were ordered temporarily released in mid-March as the coronavirus threatened to sweep through prisons.

On April 17, United Nations rights experts called on officials to release political prisoners who risk becoming infected inside crowded jails and prisons.

"Furloughs of those prisoners, who pose no threat to the society, have been extended until May 20," Rohani said in a televised cabinet meeting on April 19.

Of those released, 10,000 received full pardons, including some political prisoners.

Among those was scientist Roland Marchal, who was allowed to return home to France after 9 1/2 months in prison.

British citizen Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who also has Iranian citizenship, has also been released, having served half of a five-year sentence for alleged espionage.

Schools and universities remain closed in Iran and a ban on cultural and sports gatherings remains in place.

 

Related Stories

Undated image shared on social media of Tehran's Evin prison, where some Iranian Baha'is have been detained in recent years for activities linked to practicing their faith.
VOA News on Iran
Relatives of Jailed Iranian Activists Anguished by Virus Risk in Prison Visits
Two dissidents whose activist wives remain jailed in Iran say relatives risk contracting virus when visiting
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 00:50
Zartosht Ahmadi Ragheb
COVID-19 Pandemic
Iran-Based Dissident: Government Mishandling of Pandemic Worsened Economic Crisis
Zartosht Ahmadi Ragheb tells VOA that regime mismanagement will prolong unemployment, recession
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 04/15/2020 - 22:40
Undated image shared on social media of Tehran's Evin prison, where some Iranian Baha'is have been detained in recent years for activities linked to practicing their faith.
VOA News on Iran
Baha'i Leader: Iran Keeping Up to 100 Baha'is in Prisons Under Virus Threat
In VOA Persian interview, Baha’i International Community chief envoy to UN in New York said 50 to 100 Iranian Baha’is remain in Iran’s crowded, unhygienic prison compounds
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Tue, 04/14/2020 - 01:18
Men, some in protective gear, bury a coronavirus victim at a cemetery outside Tehran, Iran, March 30, 2020.
VOA News on Iran
Amnesty: More than 30 Inmates Killed in Iran Coronavirus Riots
Thousands of inmates in at least eight prisons have staged protests in recent days over fears about potentially contracting the virus while incarcerated, sparking 'deadly responses' from prison officers and security forces, Amnesty International says
RFE/RL logo
By RFE/RL
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 11:03
RFE/RL logo
Written By
RFE/RL
VOA News on Iran

Iran Extends Prisoner Furloughs amid COVID Threat

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during a meeting in Tehran, as the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, April 5, 2020. (Official Presidential website)
Middle East

Iran's Military Says It Has 3 Bomb-Carrying Drones

FILE - In this photo released by the official website of the Iranian Defense Ministry Aug. 13, 2018, Defense Minister Gen. Amir Hatami walks past a missile display at an undisclosed location in Iran.
VOA News on Iran

Relatives of Jailed Iranian Activists Anguished by Virus Risk in Prison Visits

Undated image shared on social media of Tehran's Evin prison, where some Iranian Baha'is have been detained in recent years for activities linked to practicing their faith.
VOA News on Iran

Iran Parliament: Virus Deaths Nearly Double Reported Figures

Volunteers wearing face masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, sew face masks for poor people, at the Hafez theatre…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Iran-Based Dissident: Government Mishandling of Pandemic Worsened Economic Crisis

Zartosht Ahmadi Ragheb