VOA News on Iran

Iran Gets Medical Aid Through US Sanctions Workaround

By VOA News
Updated March 31, 2020 08:30 AM
(FILES) A file photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows Iranian workers setting up a makeshift hospital inside the Iran Mall,…
FILE - Iranian workers setting up a makeshift hospital inside the Iran Mall, northwest of Tehran, amid the coronavirus outbreak, March 21, 2020.

Germany, Britain and France have facilitated exports of medical goods to Iran in the first use of a mechanism designed to get around U.S. sanctions, Germany said Tuesday.

A German Foreign Ministry statement Tuesday did not specify what type of medical supplies were involved, nor any companies that were part of the action.

It said now that the system had been used successfully, the two sides would “work on more transactions.”

Iran and a group of five world powers signed a deal in 2015 that restricted Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

After the United States withdrew from the deal and imposed sanctions, Iran pressured the European signatories to work around those restrictions to help its battered economy.

That pressure included Iran taking a series of steps away from its commitments under the 2015 deal, including caps on uranium enrichment.

Related Stories

Members of the Iranian Red Crescent test people for coronavirus Covid-19 symptoms, as police blocked Tehran to Alborz highway…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran's president says government has to weigh economic concerns as it takes measures to contain pandemic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 07:09
In this picture released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali…
Coronavirus Outbreak
Iran Leader Refuses US Help, Citing Virus Conspiracy Theory
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's comments come as Iran faces crushing U.S. sanctions blocking the country from selling its crude oil and accessing international financial markets
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 03/26/2020 - 07:44
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News
VOA News on Iran

Iran Gets Medical Aid Through US Sanctions Workaround

(FILES) A file photo taken on March 21, 2020 shows Iranian workers setting up a makeshift hospital inside the Iran Mall,…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Members of the Iranian Red Crescent test people for coronavirus Covid-19 symptoms, as police blocked Tehran to Alborz highway…
Middle East

Husband of Jailed UK-Iranian Woman Says Temporary Release Extended in Tehran

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is seen at her parent's home, in Tehran, Iran, March 17, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Iran's President Says Economy Is a Factor in Virus Response

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani delivers a message for the Iranian New Year, or Nowruz, in Tehran, March 20, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak

In Iran, False Belief a Poison Fights Virus Kills Hundreds

People in protective clothing walk past rows of beds at a temporary 2,000-bed hospital for COVID-19 coronavirus patients set up…