VOA News on Iran

Iranian Journalist Sentenced to Death for Role in Protests 

By RFE/RL's Radio Farda
June 30, 2020 08:23 AM
Ruhollah Zam has appeared in televised confessions in recent months admitting his wrongdoings and offering an apology for his past activities.
Ruhollah Zam has appeared in televised confessions in recent months admitting his wrongdoings and offering an apology for his past activities. (Nizan News Agency)

An Iranian journalist whose online work helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017 has been sentenced to death for his actions. 

Judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili announced Ruhollah Zam's sentence on Tuesday. 

Zam's website, AmadNews, and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram had informed people on the timing of the protests and published embarrassing information about Iranian officials. 

The 2017 protests represented the biggest challenge to Iran since postelection mass unrest in 2009 and set the stage for similar revolts in November 2019. Thousands were detained by police in the protests, and 25 people were killed. 

Zam had been living and working in exile in Paris before being lured into returning to Iran, where he was arrested in October 2019 under still unclear circumstances. French authorities have "strongly condemned" the move. 

Zam later appeared in televised confessions in recent months admitting his wrongdoings and offering an apology for his past activities. 

Esmaili said a Revolutionary Court had convicted Zam of "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran's government. It was not clear when the sentence was handed down. 

Zam can appeal his case to the Supreme Court. 

Related Stories

Tehran-based Iranian Internet activist Reza Mazaheri, who was sentenced in 2019 to two years in prison for posting online comments deemed subversive by the government. As of June 26, 2020, he was resisting a court summons to begin serving his sentence.
VOA News on Iran
Iran Internet Activist Defies Summons to Prison for Criticizing Government
Tehran-based activist Reza Mazaheri tells VOA Persian he rejected a June 16 summons to a prison where he would serve his two-year sentence
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 20:36
FILE - Protesters deface an American flag during an anti-U.S. rally over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020.
Middle East
Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump That Interpol Rejects
Tehran holds US leader, others responsible for drone strike that killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad in January
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/29/2020 - 09:02
FILE - Visitors look at a cruise missile at a military hardware exhibit, at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque, in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 3, 2019.
Middle East
Iran Would Be 'Arms Dealer of Choice' for Terrorists, if UN Embargo Expires, US Expert Says
Embargo set to end in October; US special representative for Iran Brian Hook urges its renewal
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 06/28/2020 - 20:23
Hedayat Abdollahpour
VOA News on Iran
Iranian Kurdish Dissident's Family Gets Death Certificate but No Closure
Brother of Hedayat Abdollahpour, a dissident sentenced to death in 2017, tells VOA he obtained Hedayat’s death certificate Wednesday
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 06/26/2020 - 01:16
Undated photo of Iranian activist Adel Asakereh, a teacher in southwestern Iran's Khuzestan province, who was arrested in May 20
VOA News on Iran
Exiled Activist: Iran Imprisons Arab Teacher Who Blamed Authorities for Poverty
In VOA Persian interview, Iranian Arab rights researcher Karim Dahimi says schoolteacher in Khuzestan province was punished for social media posts criticizing local authorities
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 19:22
Default Author Profile
By
RFE/RL's Radio Farda
VOA News on Iran

Iranian Journalist Sentenced to Death for Role in Protests 

Ruhollah Zam has appeared in televised confessions in recent months admitting his wrongdoings and offering an apology for his past activities.
Middle East

Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump That Interpol Rejects

FILE - Protesters deface an American flag during an anti-U.S. rally over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020.
Middle East

Iran Would Be 'Arms Dealer of Choice' for Terrorists, if UN Embargo Expires, US Expert Says

FILE - Visitors look at a cruise missile at a military hardware exhibit, at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque, in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 3, 2019.
VOA News on Iran

Iran Internet Activist Defies Summons to Prison for Criticizing Government

Tehran-based Iranian Internet activist Reza Mazaheri, who was sentenced in 2019 to two years in prison for posting online comments deemed subversive by the government. As of June 26, 2020, he was resisting a court summons to begin serving his sentence.
USA

Iran Warns Against US-led Efforts to Extend Arms Embargo

FILE - Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi speaks to the media outside Security Council chambers at the U.N. headquarters in New York, June 24, 2019.