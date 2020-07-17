VOA News on Iran

Iranians Angered by Faltering Economy Stage Rare Protest

By Michael Lipin, Arash Sigarchi
July 17, 2020 10:46 PM
Photos received by VOA Persian, appearing to show Iranians staging an anti-government protest in the southwestern city of Behbah
Photos received by VOA Persian, appearing to show Iranians staging an anti-government protest in the southwestern city of Behbahan on July 16, 2020.

WASHINGTON - Iranians angered by their government’s handling of a faltering economy staged a rare protest in a southwestern city on Thursday, in defiance of security forces which dispersed attempted demonstrations in other parts of Iran.

A review of images sent to VOA Persian appears to show Iranians chanting anti-government slogans in the streets of Behbahan in Iran’s Khuzestan province after nightfall Thursday. The images also suggested that Iranian security forces in the south-central city of Shiraz and northwestern city of Rasht took actions to prevent protesters from rallying.

VOA could not independently verify the authenticity of the photos and video clips. But they reflected the challenges facing Iranians in trying to revive nationwide protests that Iran’s Islamist rulers suppressed last November, killing hundreds of people. Those protests were triggered by the government’s raising of subsidized gasoline prices by 50 percent in a recession-hit economy faltering under official mismanagement and U.S. sanctions.

Authorities restricted internet connectivity in Khuzestan late Thursday as Iranians tried to share images of the Behbahan protesters with one another and the outside world. Iran’s government did the same thing in November, but on a national scale and for almost a week.

Internet monitoring group Netblocks said the Khuzestan-area restrictions began at 10:00 p.m. local time Thursday. It was not clear if connectivity remained dramatically reduced through Friday.

Iranian protesters chant antigovernment slogans in Behbahan, Iran, on July 16, 2020.

In one video from Behbahan, a group of protesters is seen gathering near the city center and chanting: “No Gaza, no Lebanon, I sacrifice my life for Iran.” It has been a common chant of Iranians who have joined other peaceful protests in Iran in recent years, highlighting what they see as their Islamist rulers’ squandering of the nation’s resources to arm proxy militias in other parts of the region.

Iranian security forces attempt to disperse demonstrators in Behbahan, Iran, on July 16, 2020.

In a second video, a smaller group of protesters hide in a walkway of Behbahan’s bazaar, as security forces in the distance appear to fire tear gas. Some protesters can be heard saying “Death to Khamenei,” referring to Iran’s supreme leader, and criticizing the security forces as “shameless.”

In comments published by Iranian state media, Behbahan’s police chief Mohammad Azizi acknowledged that the protesters in his city were angry about Iran’s economic situation. He said security forces broke up the demonstration without casualties.

Tires set on fire, apparently by protesters, in Shiraz, Iran, on July 16, 2020, as security forces on motorcycles patrol the streets.

Elsewhere, a video from Shiraz appears to show tires burning on a pedestrian boulevard in the city’s 7th District, possibly having been set alight by protesters during the day Thursday. A narrator can be heard saying that the boulevard has been blocked by the fire. Photos also appearing to be from Shiraz show security forces on motorcycles in a display of force aimed at preventing other disturbances.

Iranian security forces disperse people apparently trying to stage street protest in Rasht, Iran, on July 16, 2020.

In a fourth video clip received by VOA Persian, a citizen journalist films what appears to be Rasht’s Shahrdari Square on Thursday night, showing security forces on motorcycles trying to stop would-be protesters from gathering in the street.

VOA’s sister network Radio Farda said reports from Iran indicated that authorities tightened security in the capital Tehran, Isfahan, Mashhad and Shiraz from midday Thursday. It said the tightening was in anticipation of protests also linked to a massive social media campaign against the Iranian government’s policy of executing its opponents and dissenters.

So far this month, Iran has executed several people for drinking alcohol, allegedly spying for the United States and being members of a banned Kurdish political party. Those executions, and Iran’s July 10 upholding of death sentences of three men for participating in November 2019’s mostly peaceful anti-government protests, have prompted Iranians worldwide to flood Twitter this week with millions of messages containing the Persian hashtag #Don’tExecute.

This article originated in VOA’s Persian Service. Click here for the original Persian version of the story. 

Related Stories

Masih Alinejad
Press Freedom
US, VOA Denounce Iran’s 8-Year Prison Term for VOA Persian TV Host’s Brother
US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook and VOA managers blast Iran for Wednesday’s sentencing of Masih Alinejad’s brother Alireza, calling it an effort to intimidate her
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 01:27
A man takes a selfie in front of an anti-aircraft weapon on display at Baharestan Square in Tehran, Iran September 27, 2017…
Extremism Watch
US, Allies Fear Lifting of Arms Embargo Could Embolden Iran, Its Proxies
Arms embargo on Iran is set expire in October and that could mean a proliferation of weapons in hands of Iran’s proxies in Middle East
Default Author Profile
By Namo Abdulla
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 22:13
Undated photos of three Iranian men sentenced to death for participation in Iran's November 2019 antigovernment protests. From l
VOA News on Iran
Trump Warns Iran Not to Execute 3 Protesters as Their Lawyers Request Retrial
Lawyers for 3 men sentenced to death for joining November 2019 antigovernment protests in Iran said Wednesday they asked for a retrial
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Thu, 07/16/2020 - 02:14
From right to left: Amirhossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi who have been sentenced to death in connection with acts of arson that took place during protests in November 2019.
VOA News on Iran
Internet Access Disrupted in Iran as Uproar Rises Against Executions
Diverse individuals and groups usually at odds on social media united in supporting the call for the Iranian government to stop executions and persecution
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tue, 07/14/2020 - 21:27
Michael Lipin
By
Michael Lipin
Default Author Profile
By
Arash Sigarchi
VOA News on Iran

Iranians Angered by Faltering Economy Stage Rare Protest

Photos received by VOA Persian, appearing to show Iranians staging an anti-government protest in the southwestern city of Behbah
Middle East

Internet Disrupted in Iran Province As Police Disperse Rally

People wearing protective face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus walk through the Nasr Shopping Center in…
Press Freedom

US, VOA Denounce Iran’s 8-Year Prison Term for VOA Persian TV Host’s Brother

Masih Alinejad
VOA News on Iran

Trump Warns Iran Not to Execute 3 Protesters as Their Lawyers Request Retrial

Undated photos of three Iranian men sentenced to death for participation in Iran's November 2019 antigovernment protests. From l
Middle East

VOA Exclusive: CENTCOM Chief Says US Can Do Job in Iraq with Fewer Forces

US General Kenneth 'Frank' McKenzie