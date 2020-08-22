VOA News on Iran

Lawyer: Iranian Baha’i Woman Sent to Prison to Start Sentence for Practicing her Faith

By Michael Lipin, Ramin Haghjoo
August 22, 2020 01:13 AM
Map of Jordan and Iran
Jordan and Iran

WASHINGTON - An Iranian lawyer says a Baha’i woman he represents has become the latest member of the religious minority to begin serving a prison sentence for practicing her faith, deemed heretical by the nation’s Islamist rulers.

In a Tuesday phone interview from the Netherlands with VOA Persian, lawyer Mazdak Etemadzadeh, who has represented multiple Iranian Baha’is in the past decade, said his client Liza Tebyanian was arrested August 15 and sent to the Shahid Kachooei Prison, also known as Fardis Prison, in the northern city of Karaj.

Etemadzadeh said Tebyanian was imprisoned on the order of Iran’s Supreme Court, which overturned an appellate court’s January 2019 ruling that had acquitted the Baha’i woman of spreading anti-government propaganda. A lower Revolutionary Court had convicted Tebyanian of the charge in August 2018 and sentenced her to a seven-month prison term.

Tebyanian initially had been arrested in March 2017 and released on bail the following month pending trial. What prompted her initial detention has remained unclear.

Etemadzadeh said he did not know why Iran’s top court overturned Tebyanian’s acquittal. “It seems that Iran’s Islamist rulers cannot accept that one of their courts refuses to criminalize the practice of the Baha’i faith,” he said.

The lawyer said Tebyanian had been denied legal representation until after her August 2018 conviction, at which point he said he was permitted to help her with the appeal process. He said that when he first gained access to her case file, he found no evidence that his client had engaged in any “propagation” of the Baha’i faith.

Iran’s ruling Shiite clerics consider the nation’s estimated 300,000 Baha’is to be heretics with no religion and routinely arrest them for practicing their beliefs, charging them with national security offenses without disclosing evidence. Most are charged with “propagation” of the Baha’i faith, which Iranian authorities consider to be a form of anti-government propaganda.

Etemadzadeh denounced the Supreme Court’s ruling in Tebyanian’s case as “unjust and illegal.” He said Iran’s judiciary chief has the power to cancel the Supreme Court ruling and order it to begin a retrial. Under Article 477 of Iran’s Code of Criminal Procedure, the judiciary chief can take such an action if he deems a Supreme Court decision to be “evidently in contravention of Sharia (Islamic law).”

There was no mention in Iranian state media of the Supreme Court ordering Tebyanian to begin her prison term and no comment from the Iranian judiciary.

Iranian rights activists have said the Alborz province appellate court judge who acquitted Tebyanian in January 2019 had ruled that propagating the Baha’i faith was not an act of anti-government propaganda. At the time, Etemadzadeh told the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) that while such rulings were gratifying, they did not mean the Iranian judiciary was changing its general policy toward Iranian Baha’is or decriminalizing their activities.

The Baha’i International Community, a global organization representing the faith, said in April it was “extremely concerned” about Iran’s ongoing detention of 50 to 100 Bahai’s whom it said were vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus in overcrowded and unsanitary Iranian prisons.

This article originated in VOA’s Persian Service. Click here for the original Persian version of the story. 

Related Stories

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council, Thursday, Aug…
USA
US Triggers Return of Iran Sanctions at UN
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified the UN Security Council president and secretary-general of Iran’s noncompliance with 2015 nuclear deal
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 19:50
An Airbus A340-600 airplane of Mahan Air is seen at Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas, Venezuela April 8,…
Extremism Watch
US Sanctions 2 UAE-Based Companies for Aiding Iranian Airline
Iranian airline Mahan Air is blacklisted under US sanctions
Sirwan Kajjo
By Sirwan Kajjo
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 15:24
Various rates and prices for currencies and gold coins are displayed at an exchange bureau, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Aug. 21…
USA
US Charges 3 in Scheme to Move US Currency to Iran
Those charged include 2 US citizens and 1 Pakistani national
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 08/20/2020 - 02:43
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo…
USA
Trump: US Will Seek Snapback of Sanctions on Iran at UN
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New York Thursday to notify the UN Security Council and secretary-general
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 22:05
Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, speaks to VOA program Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren at the Old Executive Office Building in Washington, on August 18, 2020.
VOA News on Iran
Kushner Makes Peace Overture to Iran as Trump Seeks Negotiations if Re-elected
In VOA interview, president's senior adviser appeals to Iranian president to 'make peace' with US so that future generations can have better lives
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 08/19/2020 - 19:29
Michael Lipin
By
Michael Lipin
Default Author Profile
By
Ramin Haghjoo
VOA News on Iran

Lawyer: Iranian Baha’i Woman Sent to Prison to Start Sentence for Practicing her Faith

Map of Jordan and Iran
USA

US Triggers Return of Iran Sanctions at UN

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the U.N. Security Council, Thursday, Aug…
Extremism Watch

US Sanctions 2 UAE-Based Companies for Aiding Iranian Airline

An Airbus A340-600 airplane of Mahan Air is seen at Simon Bolivar International Airport outside Caracas, Venezuela April 8,…
USA

US Charges 3 in Scheme to Move US Currency to Iran

Various rates and prices for currencies and gold coins are displayed at an exchange bureau, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Aug. 21…
VOA News on Iran

Kushner Makes Peace Overture to Iran as Trump Seeks Negotiations if Re-elected

Jared Kushner, Senior Advisor to President Donald Trump, speaks to VOA program Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren at the Old Executive Office Building in Washington, on August 18, 2020.