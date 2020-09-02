VOA News on Iran

Owners of Iranian Fuel Seized by US Assert Rights to Cargoes

By Reuters
September 02, 2020 06:02 AM
FILE - In this May 25, 2020 file photo, the Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near…
FILE - The Iranian tanker Fortune is anchored at the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, May 25, 2020. U.S. officials said Aug. 13, 2020, that the Trump administration had seized the cargo of four tankers transporting fuel to Venezuela.

The owners of four Iranian fuel cargoes that were confiscated by U.S. authorities last month mounted a challenge to the seizure, asserting their rights to control the cargo, according to a court filing on Tuesday. 

The U.S. Justice Department last month announced the seizure of 1.116 million barrels of fuel it said was destined for Venezuela. The oil industries of Venezuela and Iran, both OPEC nations, are under U.S. sanctions, and Iran earlier this year irked Washington by sending gasoline cargoes to Venezuela. 

In the Tuesday filing with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, United Arab Emirates-based Mobin International Limited said it was the owner of the cargo aboard the Bella and Bering tankers, UK-registered Oman Fuel said it owned the cargo aboard the Pandi and Luna tankers, and Oman-registered Sohar Fuel said it part-owned the cargo aboard the Luna. 

The companies said they had sold the cargoes onwards to United Arab Emirates-based Citi Energy FZC, but payment was due upon delivery, which was disrupted by the seizure. 

"Therefore, Claimants Mobin, Oman Fuel, and Sohar Fuel retain a financial stake in those agreements and have immediate right to title, possession, and control of the Defendant Properties," the companies wrote. 

Citi Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent after normal business hours. 

The companies also disputed the assertion that the shipments were bound for Venezuela. 

"At the time they were seized, the Defendant Properties were destined for Trinidad for sale to customers in Peru and Colombia," the companies wrote in the filing. 

Venezuela shares a maritime border with the Caribbean dual-island nation of Trinidad & Tobago, and a land border with Colombia. 

Related Stories

FILE - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, center, inaugurates the Persian Gulf Star Refinery in Bandar Abbas, Iran, April 30, 2017.
Middle East
5 Iran Tankers Sailing to Venezuela Amid US Pressure Tactics
For Iran, the tankers represent a way to bring money into its cash-starved Shiite theocracy and put its own pressure on the US, which under President Donald Trump has pursued maximalist campaigns against both nations
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/17/2020 - 14:37
Reuters logo
By
Reuters
VOA News on Iran

Iran Nuclear Deal Parties 'United in Resolve' to Preserve Agreement

Iran's top nuclear negotiator Araqchi and EEAS Schmid attend a meeting in Vienna
VOA News on Iran

Amnesty Accuses Iran of 'Widespread Torture' After Protests

In this photograph taken Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, protesters hold flowers as tear gas fired by police rises at a demonstration…
VOA News on Iran

Jailed Iranian Lawyer Declines Injection as Health Worsens on Hunger Strike Day 21, Husband Says

Nasrin Sotoudeh
VOA News on Iran

Dervish Activists Reject Iran Official’s Claim Their Banishment to Poor Areas Is Not Deliberate

Iranian Dervish activists
Middle East

Iran, UN Watchdog Agree on Inspection of Suspected Nuclear Sites

FILE - In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit as officials and media visit the site, near Arak., Dc. 23, 2019.